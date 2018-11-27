Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Straps Market Forecast to 2023 with Crown, Polychem, Teufelberger, FROMM Packaging, Messersi Packaging, Dubose Strapping, Auto Strap, and PAC Strapping Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastic Straps Market by Type (Polyester Straps, Polypropylene Straps, Nylon Straps, Paper Straps, Composite Straps, Corded and Woven Straps), End-Use Industry (Fiber, Steel, Cotton, Paper, Bricks & Tiles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic straps market is projected to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2018 to USD 3.68 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2018 to 2023.

The plastic straps market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to increasing use of plastic straps in the bricks & tiles, paper, and cotton industries. The demand for plastic straps is increasing in these industries due to various properties offered by them that include high flexibility, ease of handling, and lightweight.

Based on type, the plastic straps market has been segmented into polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, and others (paper straps, composites straps, and woven straps & corded straps). The polypropylene straps segment led the plastic straps market in 2017, in terms of value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the wide applicability of these straps in various end-use industries as they offer high tensile strength, increased flexibility, ease of handling, and excellent elongation properties.

Based on end-use industry, the plastic straps market has been segmented into steel, paper, fiber, bricks & tiles, cotton, and others (print and corrugated boards). The paper end-use industry segment is projected to lead the plastic straps market, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The plastic straps market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific plastic straps market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period. The continuously rising middle-class of the Asia Pacific region and their increasing purchasing power and disposable income have led to the growth of the paper, steel, and bricks & tiles industries in the region. This, in turn, has led to the increased demand for plastic straps from these industries, thereby fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific plastic straps market.

The plastic straps market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing plastic straps are expected to hinder the growth of the market across the globe.

Crown Holdings (US), Polychem Corporation (US), Teufelberger (Austria), FROMM Packaging (US), Messersi Packaging (Italy), Dubose Strapping (US), Auto Strap (India), and PAC Strapping (US) are the key companies operating in the plastic straps market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Straps Market

4.2 Plastic Straps Market, By Region

4.3 Plastic Straps Market, By Type

4.4 Plastic Straps Market Share, By Country

4.5 Plastic Straps Market, By End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lightweight and Low-Cost Alternative to Other Materials

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand in Major Markets Such as India and China

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Pollution and Waste Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Bio-Based Plastics

5.2.3.2 Booming Construction Industry in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Per Capita Plastic Consumption Trend



6 Plastic Straps Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyester Straps

6.3 Polypropylene Straps

6.4 Nylon Straps

6.5 Others



7 Plastic Straps Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Steel

7.3 Cotton

7.4 Paper

7.5 Fiber

7.6 Bricks & Tiles

7.7 Others



8 Plastic Straps Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 UK

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Iran

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

9.3.2 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View, SWOT Analysis)*

10.1 Crown Holdings

10.2 Teufelberger

10.3 Fromm Packaging Systems

10.4 Messers Packaging

10.5 Polychem Corporation

10.6 Scientex Berhad

10.7 Mosca Direct Limited

10.8 Dubose Strapping

10.9 PAC Strapping Products

10.10 Auto Strap India

10.11 Linder Seevetal

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View, SWOT Analysis Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

10.12 Other Key Companies

10.12.1 Cyklop Nederland

10.12.2 Sorsa Strapping Systems

10.12.3 Samuel Strapping Systems

10.12.4 North Shore Strapping Company

10.12.5 Consent Group



11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

11.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

11.4 Available Customizations

11.5 Related Reports

11.6 Author Details



List of Tables

Table 1 Trends and Forecast of GDP Growth, 2017-2022 (Percentage)

Table 2 Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 4 Polyester Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Polyester Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 6 Polypropylene Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Polypropylene Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 8 Nylon Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023, (USD Million)

Table 9 Nylon Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 10 Other Plastic Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023, (USD Million)

Table 11 Other Plastic Straps Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 12 Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2028 (Kiloton)

Table 14 Plastic Straps Market Size in Steel End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Plastic Straps Market Size in Steel End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 16 Plastic Straps Market Size in Cotton End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 17 Plastic Straps Market Size in Cotton End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 18 Plastic Straps Market Size in Paper End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 19 Plastic Straps Market Size in Paper End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 20 Plastic Straps Market Size in Fiber End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 21 Plastic Straps Market Size in Fiber End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 22 Plastic Straps Market Size in Bricks & Tiles End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 23 Plastic Straps Market Size in Bricks & Tile End-Use Industry, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 24 Plastic Straps Market Size in Other End-Use Industries, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 25 Plastic Straps Market Size in Other End-Use Industries, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 26 Plastic Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 27 Plastic Straps Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 28 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 29 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 30 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 31 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 32 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 33 North America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 34 US: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 35 US: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 36 Canada: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 37 Canada: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 38 Mexico: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 39 Mexico: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 40 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 41 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 42 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 43 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 44 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 45 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 46 Germany: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 47 Germany: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 48 Italy: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 49 Italy: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 50 France: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 51 France: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 52 UK: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 53 UK: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 54 Spain: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 55 Spain: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 56 Rest of Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 57 Rest of Europe: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 58 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 59 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 60 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 61 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 62 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 63 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 64 China: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 65 China: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 66 Japan: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 67 Japan: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 68 India: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 69 India: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 70 South Korea: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 71 South Korea: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 72 Rest of APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 73 Rest of APAC: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 74 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 75 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 76 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 77 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 78 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 79 Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 80 Iran: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 81 Iran: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 82 Saudi Arabia: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 83 Saudi Arabia: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 84 South Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 85 South Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 86 Rest of the Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 87 Rest of the Middle East & Africa: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 88 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 89 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Country, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 90 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 91 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 92 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 93 South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 94 Brazil: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 95 Brazil: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 96 Argentina: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 97 Argentina: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 98 Rest of South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 99 Rest of South America: Plastic Straps Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016-2023 (Kiloton)

Table 100 Merger & Acquisition, 2015-2018

Table 101 New Product Launch, 2015-2018



List of Figures

Figure 1 Plastic Straps Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Plastic Straps Market, By Region

Figure 3 Plastic Straps Market: Research Design

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Plastic Straps Market: Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Polypropylene Straps Segment to Dominate Overall Plastic Straps Market

Figure 8 Paper to Be the Largest End-Use Industry of Plastic Straps

Figure 9 APAC to Be the Fastest-Growing Plastic Straps Market

Figure 10 Plastic Straps Market to Witness Rapid Growth Between 2018 and 2023

Figure 11 North America to Register the Fastest Growth

Figure 12 Polyester Straps Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Figure 13 China Accounted for the Largest Share in the Plastic Straps Market

Figure 14 Paper End-Use Industry Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Figure 15 Overview of Factors Governing the Plastic Straps Market

Figure 16 Plastic Straps Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 17 Global Plastic Consumption in 2016

Figure 18 Polypropylene Straps to Be the Largest Type of Plastic Straps

Figure 19 Paper End-Use Industry to Dominate the Plastic Straps Market

Figure 20 Market in India to Register the Highest CAGR

Figure 21 Europe: Plastic Straps Market Snapshot

Figure 22 APAC: Plastic Straps Market Snapshot

Figure 23 Companies Adopted Merger &Acquisition and New Product Launch as Their Key Growth Strategies Between 2015 and 2018

Figure 24 Crown Holdings Was the Leading Market Player in 2016

Figure 25 Crown Holdings: Company Snapshot

Figure 26 Crown Holdings: SWOT Analysis

Figure 27 Teufelberger: SWOT Analysis

Figure 28 Fromm Packaging Systems: SWOT Analysis

Figure 29 Messers Packaging: SWOT Analysis

Figure 30 Polychem Corporation: SWOT Analysis

Figure 31 Scientex Berhad: Company Snapshot





Companies Mentioned





Auto Strap India

Consent Group

Crown Holdings

Cyklop Nederland

Dubose Strapping

Fromm Packaging Systems

Linder Seevetal

Messers Packaging

Mosca Direct Limited

North Shore Strapping Company

PAC Strapping Products

Polychem Corporation

Samuel Strapping Systems

Scientex Berhad

Sorsa Strapping Systems

Teufelberger





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4dkkwn/global_3_6_bn?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

