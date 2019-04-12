Global $3.7 Bn Polylactic Acid Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Major Players are Natureworks, Total Corbion, Pyramid Bioplastic, Weforyou, and Zhejiang Hisu

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polylactic Acid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polylactic acid market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the polylactic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, bio-medical, textile, agriculture, and electronics end use industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing government regulation, environment friendly and better mechanical properties as compared to other biopolymers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polylactic acid industry, include development of high heat resistant polylactic acid and production of PLA from second generation feedstock.



The L-lactic product type is expected to remain the largest market and will witness highest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in packaging, biomedical, textile, and agriculture industry.



Within the polylactic acid market, packaging will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to its biodegradable properties and favorable government policies. The researcher predicts that the bio-medical end use is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due its non-toxic and non-carcinogenic effects on human body.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market and will witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by stringent government regulations, biodegradable, and mechanical properties.

Some of the polylactic acid companies profiled in this report include Natureworks, Total Corbion, Pyramid Bioplastic, Weforyou, and Zhejiang Hisun are among the major manufactures of polylactic acid.



Some of the features of Polylactic Acid Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global polylactic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global polylactic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global polylactic acid market size by product type, end use, raw material, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global polylactic acid market size by product type, end use, raw material, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global polylactic acid market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global polylactic acid market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global polylactic acid market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global polylactic acid market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global polylactic acid market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global polylactic acid market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polylactic Acid Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Polylactic Acid Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polylactic Acid Market by End-use Industry

3.3.1: Packaging

3.3.2: Bio-medical

3.3.3: Textiles

3.3.4: Agriculture

3.3.5: Electronics

3.3.6: Other End-use Industries

3.4: Global Polylactic Acid Market by Raw Material Type

3.4.1: Cornstarch

3.4.2: Sugarcane & Sugar Beet

3.4.3: Cassava

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Polylactic Acid Market by Product Type

3.5.1: PLLA

3.5.2: PDLA

3.5.3: PDLLA

3.6: Global Polylactic Acid Market by Product Form



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polylactic Acid Market by Region

4.2: North American Polylactic Acid Market

4.2.1: Market by End-use Industry: packaging, bio-medical, textiles, agriculture, electronics, and others

4.2.2: Market by Raw Material: Cornstarch, Sugarcane & Sugar Beet, Cassava, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Product Type: PLLA, PDLA, and PDLLA

4.2.4: Country wise Analysis of North American Polylactic Acid Market

4.3: European Polylactic Acid Market

4.4: APAC Polylactic Acid Market

4.5: ROW Polylactic Acid Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polylactic Acid Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polylactic Acid Market by Raw Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polylactic Acid Market by Product Form

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polylactic Acid Market by Product Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polylactic Acid Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polylactic Acid Market

6.3:Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Merger & Acquisition in the Global Polylactic Acid Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Natureworks LLC

7.2: Total Corbion

7.3: Pyramid Bioplastics

7.4: Weforyou

7.5: Zhejiang Hisun Group

7.6: Jiangsu SUPLA Bioplastic Co. Ltd.

7.7: Synbra Technology bv

7.8: Sulzer

7.9: Toray Industries Inc.

7.10: Futerro



