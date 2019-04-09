Global $3.75 Bn Roof Bolters Markets, 2016-2019 & 2019-2026 Featuring Komatsu, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Sandvik, MacLean Engineering, Eaton, J.H. Fletcher & Co, Quarry Mining, & Rambor

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Roof Bolters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for roof bolters is expected to cross US$ 3,750.0 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The global market for roof bolters is expected to witness considerable growth with steady retrieval in the mining activities due to improving economic conditions and continuing recovery in commodity prices. In addition, an increasing number of tunnel project across the globe is also expected to spur the demand for roof bolters market. Moreover, an introduction of stringent safety regulations in mining and tunneling projects



Track mounted roof bolters is the largest product and expected to remain the largest product category throughout the forecast period. This segment also expected to be the most attractive product type category with continuous automation of mining activities particularly in emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. Mine operators are increasingly investing in advance machinery in order to automate mining operation and meet mandatory health and safety guidelines introduced by governments in respective countries. At present, single boom roof bolters are the dominant product category in the track mounted roof bolters. However, dual boom roof bolters are expected to witness considerable growth with the rising need for enhanced productivity levels.



Mining is the largest application segment for roof bolters. Increasing demand for commodity products motivating mine operators to increase their productivity by investing in advance mining equipment. This is driving the demand for track mounted roof bolters in the near future. Tunneling is the most attractive segment for roof bolters as countries across the world are investing a significant amount in road, highway and underground rail projects.



In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global roof bolters market by region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period with growing mining projects and underground rail and power plant projects in the region. Moreover, Latin America and Africa also projected witness significant growth with growing mining operations in these regions.



The global mining equipment industry is highly competitive and dominated by recognized players in the market. Roof bolters manufacturers are looking forward to introducing advance solutions which enhances mining speed and meet mine safety regulations.



Some major players in the global roof bolters market include Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Sandvik AB, MacLean Engineering, Eaton Corp, J.H. Fletcher & Co, Quarry Mining, Rambor, and others.



