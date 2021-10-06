Global $3.89 Bn Photoresist Markets to 2025: Leading Players are Dow Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Fujifilm, Shin-Etsu Chemical, JSR and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photoresist Market (ArF, KrF, I-Line, G-Line & EUV): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresist market is expected to record a value of US$3.89 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76%, over the period 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing population, increasing penetration of smartphones, accelerating shipments of silicon wafers, rising demand for consumer electronics and surging popularity of wearable devices would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuating prices of crude oil, rising concerns regarding occupational and health disorders and limited consumption and taxation policies in emerging economies.

A few notable trends include escalating demand for display technology, growing acceptance of nanotechnology, increasing application in semiconductor industry and advancements in material technology.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to the rising production of nm-based chips in the region, emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and IoT creating the demand for more complex ICs and chips, surge in demand for the high component-density of devices along with growing population and rise in the disposable income.

Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused adverse disruption across various end-use industries, impacting the supply and demand of photoresist and related products, which negatively impacted the market in 2020.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Dow Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Composition of Photoresist

1.3 Types of Photoresists

1.4 Important Properties of Photoresist

1.5 Processing of Photoresist

1.6 Classification of Photoresist Process

1.7 Characteristics Summary of Photoresist



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Disruption in Semiconductor Market

2.2 Decline in Flat Panel Display Demand

2.3 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Photoresist Market by Value

3.2 Global Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Photoresist Market by Type

3.3.1 Global ArF Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.2 Global ArF Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global KrF Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.4 Global KrF Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global I-Line Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.6 Global I-Line Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global G-Line Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.8 Global G-Line Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Photoresist Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Semiconductors & ICs Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Semiconductors & ICs Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Photoresist Market by Region

3.6 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume

3.7 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume by Type

3.8.1 Global Photoresist Type Shipment Volume

3.8.2 Global Photoresist Type Shipment Volume Forecast



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Photoresist Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Photoresist Market by Value

4.1.4 China Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Photoresist Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Photoresist Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Photoresist Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Photoresist Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

5.1.3 Accelerating Shipments of Silicon Wafer

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.1.5 Surging Popularity of Wearable Devices

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Display Technology

5.2.2 Growing Acceptance of Nanotechnology

5.2.3 Increasing Application in Semiconductor Industry

5.2.4 Advancements in Material Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil

5.3.2 Rising Concerns Regarding Occupational & Health Disorders

5.3.3 Limited Consumption & Taxation Policies in Emerging Economies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Photoresist Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global Photoresist G/I Line Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.6 Global Photoresist KrF Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.7 Global Photoresist ArF Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.8 Global Photoresist EUV Market Volume Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Electronics Material Co. Ltd.)

JSR Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfy24f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

