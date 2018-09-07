Global $3.9 Bn Gluten Free Packaged Food Market to 2023 - Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance / Increase in Obesity and Diabetes / Public Consciousness About Food

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gluten free packaged food Market - by Product, Source, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten free packaged food market size was 2.68 billion USD in 2017 which has forecasted to reach 3.96 billion USD at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period.

Gluten free packaged products are a new phenomenon which has arisen due to increase in the number of celiac disease patients, change in consumption pattern of the people and consumer shift to convenience product.

North America dominates the market followed by Europe. China is the largest player in Asia Pacific region for gluten free packaged products.

Drivers

The size of market for gluten free packaged product has been increased due to:

Celiac disease and gluten intolerance

Increase in obesity and diabetes

Public consciousness about food

Constraints







Despite a wide spread, the following are challenges that this industry is facing:

High Price

Taste of food

Consumer Unawareness towards celiac disease

Labeling and Regulatory Issues

Industry Structure and Updates

With increase in demand competition has also emerged to provide quality products. Some of the key players are Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Eshbal launched a new and innovative bakery to dominate the market of gluten free goods. It is providing the products with gluten presence of less than 20 particles per million (20 PPM), in compliance with American FDA requirement and the World Health Organization Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Small companies are also dominating the market

General Mills has taken their ubiquitous Cheerios line gluten-free and now has become one of the largest manufacturers of gluten-free food in U.S.

Udi has become into a gluten free bread giant from small company

Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product







6. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Source







7. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







8. Company Market Share Analysis







9. Company Profiles







10. Industry Structure







11. Global Gluten free packaged food Market - Road Ahead







Companies Mentioned





Kellogg

Boulder brands

Kraft Heinz

Dr Schar

Pastariso

Hain Celestial

Freedom Foods

Ener-G Foods Inc

Rasio Plc

Amy's Kitchen

Pirate Brands

Enjoy Life Foods

Mrs Crimble

Food For Life

General Mills Inc .

. Hero Group

Valeo Foods

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jswtfr/global_3_9_bn?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

