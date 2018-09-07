Global $3.9 Bn Gluten Free Packaged Food Market to 2023 - Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance / Increase in Obesity and Diabetes / Public Consciousness About Food
The "Global Gluten free packaged food Market - by Product, Source, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gluten free packaged food market size was 2.68 billion USD in 2017 which has forecasted to reach 3.96 billion USD at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period.
Gluten free packaged products are a new phenomenon which has arisen due to increase in the number of celiac disease patients, change in consumption pattern of the people and consumer shift to convenience product.
North America dominates the market followed by Europe. China is the largest player in Asia Pacific region for gluten free packaged products.
Drivers
The size of market for gluten free packaged product has been increased due to:
- Celiac disease and gluten intolerance
- Increase in obesity and diabetes
- Public consciousness about food
Constraints
Despite a wide spread, the following are challenges that this industry is facing:
- High Price
- Taste of food
- Consumer Unawareness towards celiac disease
- Labeling and Regulatory Issues
Industry Structure and Updates
- With increase in demand competition has also emerged to provide quality products. Some of the key players are Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd.
- Eshbal launched a new and innovative bakery to dominate the market of gluten free goods. It is providing the products with gluten presence of less than 20 particles per million (20 PPM), in compliance with American FDA requirement and the World Health Organization Codex Alimentarius Commission.
- Small companies are also dominating the market
- General Mills has taken their ubiquitous Cheerios line gluten-free and now has become one of the largest manufacturers of gluten-free food in U.S.
- Udi has become into a gluten free bread giant from small company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product
6. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Source
7. Global Gluten free packaged food Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8. Company Market Share Analysis
9. Company Profiles
10. Industry Structure
11. Global Gluten free packaged food Market - Road Ahead
Companies Mentioned
- Kellogg
- Boulder brands
- Kraft Heinz
- Dr Schar
- Pastariso
- Hain Celestial
- Freedom Foods
- Ener-G Foods Inc
- Rasio Plc
- Amy's Kitchen
- Pirate Brands
- Enjoy Life Foods
- Mrs Crimble
- Food For Life
- General Mills Inc.
- Hero Group
- Valeo Foods
