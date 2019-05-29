Global $3 Bn Artificial Sweeteners Market to 2025 with Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Ajinomoto, and Celanese Dominating

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Sweeteners Market, Consumption & Forecast, By Products, Regions, Applications, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market is expected to be around USD 3 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Artificial sweeteners are obtained from naturally occurring substances. It is also called High-Intensity sweeteners or Intense sweeteners because the sweetness of artificial sweetener is many times higher than regular sugar. It is one of the best alternatives of sugar because it consists virtually no-calorie or very less calorie intake. Nowadays, artificial sweeteners are largely found in processed food materials like jellies, sauces, soft drinks, baked goods, candy, canned foods, ice cream, and yogurt and many dairy products and are proliferated as "sugar-free" products.

There are many types of research that speak for the health benefits of artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners have virtually zero calorie comparison with a teaspoon of sugar contain around 16 calories. So the people who are trying to lose their weight, artificial sweetener are the best alternative for them. These days, many people in the United States and all around the world are struggling with obesity, so they are very conscious regarding the sugar and adoption of artificial sweeteners is quite high in the United States and Europe.

As far as real health benefits are concerned, artificial sweeteners are one of the best products for diabetes patients because it doesn't raise blood glucose level. So the diabetes patients who want to enjoy the sweetness of food products - artificial sweeteners make it possible. Many types of research also prove that artificial sweeteners cause fewer or no cavities and prevent it from tooth decay.



According to a recent survey, the consumption of sugar in the United States, United Kingdom, and European countries are increasing and the survey also indicated that the rise of sales of artificial sweeteners and sugar will grow higher. There are many-heated debates regarding artificial sweeteners and many critics try to prove intense sweeteners can cause numerous health problems that include cancer.



Market Segmentation



In this report, artificial sweeteners are categorized on the basis of the product are; Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate. These products are mainly used in processed foods, beverages products, and medicine to increase the taste of the product. In this report, we have also segmented artificial sweeteners market and volume on the basis of its application; food, beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletops, and Others.



China has the Highest Market of Artificial Sweeteners



In this report, the researchers have done completely an assessment of artificial sweeteners on the basis of regions; China, Other Asia, and Oceanic, North America, South/Central America, Western Europe, Eastern/Central Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, artificial sweeteners are mainly dominated by China. In China, the consumer becomes more health conscious and shift towards artificial sweeteners to prevent themselves from lifestyle ailment.



Key Players of Artificial Sweeteners Market



Some of the key players in the global artificial sweeteners market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Celanese Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



5. Market Share - Global Artificial Sweeteners

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Region

5.3 By Application



6. Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Aspartame

6.2 Sucralose

6.3 Saccharin

6.4 Neotame

6.5 Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)

6.6 Stevia

6.7 Cyclamate



7. Market Breakup by Region

7.1 China

7.2 Other Asia and Oceanic

7.3 North America

7.4 South / Central America

7.5 Western Europe

7.6 Eastern / Central Europe

7.7 Africa

7.8 Middle East



8. Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Beverages

8.2 Food

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 TableTop

8.5 Others



9. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



10. Consumption Breakup by Product

10.1 Aspartame

10.2 Sucralose

10.3 Saccharin

10.4 Neotame

10.5 Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)

10.6 Stevia

10.7 Cyclamate



11. Consumption Breakup by Region

11.1 China

11.2 Other Asia and Oceanic

11.3 North America

11.4 South / Central America

11.5 Western Europe

11.6 Eastern / Central Europe

11.7 Africa

11.8 Middle East



12. Consumption Breakup by Application

12.1 Beverages

12.2 Food

12.3 Pharmaceuticals

12.4 TableTop

12.5 Others



13. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners



14. Growth Drivers

14.1 High demand from Soft Drink and Confectionery Industries

14.2 Low-sugar Food for Diabetic and Diet-Conscious Consumers

14.3 Diet-Conscious Consumers

14.4 High Prevalence of Obesity

14.5 Focus on Innovative Blended Formulations

14.6 FDA Approval of Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes



15. Challenges

15.1 Persistent or Reliable Quality

15.2 Fear of Adverse Health Effects of Artificial Sweeteners

15.3 Criticism of Artificial Sweeteners

15.4 Effect of Natural Disasters and adverse Weather Conditions



16. Company - Financial Insights

16.1 Cargill

16.2 Ingredion

16.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

16.4 Tate & Lyle

16.5 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

16.6 Celanese Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju5vzf





