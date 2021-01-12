Global $3 Bn Aviation Analytics Market to 2025 with Oracle, General Electric, Lufthansa Technik, SAP, and IBM Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions) Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Application, End-user (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide aviation analytics market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The increasing modernization of aircraft fleet to increase efficiency and reduce aircraft downtime is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the aviation analytics market. However, lack of expertise that restrain the adoption of aviation analytics hurdle the growth of this market.



The aviation analytics market includes major players Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aviation analytics services by 40-45% globally in 2020.



The mobility & functionality segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



Based on application, the mobility & functionality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for improving passenger experience during air travel.



Based on end-user, the airport segment is projected to lead the aviation analytics market across the forecast period



Based on end-user, the airport segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. Due to the demand for workflow efficiency and growing number of aircraft fleet, the market for aviation analytics is expected to lead during the forecast period.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation analytics market in 2020



The aviation analytics market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of modernization of aircraft fleet across the region. The airlines and airports in this region are opting for advance analytics tools to optimize the complex business functions through incorporation of modern technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, etc.



Major players in the aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), SAP (Germany), Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Honeywell International (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Advancement in Cloud-Based IT Solutions for Data Collection

Demand for Optimized Business Operations Through the Application of Structured Analytical Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Identifying New Market Opportunities by Analyzing Customer Behavior and Preferences

Reduced Maintenance Costs and Downtime by Employing Predictive Analytics

Restraints

Lack of Appropriate Analytical Skills

Opportunities

Cloud-Based Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics

Incorporation of AI-based Analytics Solutions for Critical Functions in the Aviation Industry

Challenges

Requirement of Diverse Data Models

Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry due to COVID-19

Range/Scenarios



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aviation Analytics Market

Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Average Selling Price of Analytics Solutions



Value Chain Analysis



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Technology Analysis

Sensors

Cloud Computing

Case Study Analysis

Aviation Analytics by IBM Corporation

Analytics Cloud by Oracle Corporation

6 Industry Trends



Technological Advancements in the Aviation Industry

Internet of Things (IoT)

Prescriptive Analytics

Blockchain Application in Analytics

Data Science in the Aviation Industry

Optimization of Operations

Emerging Trends

Smart Wearable Gadgets

Big Data

Aviation Analytics Market: New Technologies and Their Applications

Aviation Cloud Technology

Advanced Analytics and Digital Transformation

Data Routing

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Parameters for the Selection of Aviation Analytics Solutions



Innovations and Patent Registrations



Solutions

Growing Adoption of Analytical Solution for Different Business Functions to Stimulate the Market Growth

Services

Growing Demand from Small-Sized End-users to Drive the Market Growth

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

General Electric

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Ramco Systems

IFS AB

Capgemini SE

Hexaware

Lufthansa Technik

Winair

Honeywell

Sita

Atheer Air

SAS Institute

Booz Allen Hamilton

MU Sigma

Swiss Aviation Software

Mercator

Graymatter Software Services

Beep Analytics

Relx PLC

Startup/SMEs

Zestiot

IBS Software Services

Aviation Intelligence Ltd.

Innodatatics Inc.

Aeroficial Intelligence

