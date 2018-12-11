Global; $31.9 Billion Cargo Handling Equipment Market, 2026 by Location, Product, Propulsion Type, Equipment Type, Geography, Key Developments & Competitive Landscape
The "Cargo Handling Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Cargo Handling Equipment market accounted for $20.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $31.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing cargo transportation around the world and constantly increasing seaborne trade are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the cost of cargo handling equipment is capitally high is restricting the market. Moreover, emerging economies are constantly investing in development of air and marine transportation projects to support their economic developments.
Cargo handling involves managing the storage and logistics of goods & products manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and warehouses. It is rising exponentially on the back of growing container traffic on airports and marine ports for the transportation of heavy goods, containers, and components. Most of the containerized cargos handled by the cranes, forklifts or by the deck cranes and other ship's own car gears.
By Equipment Type, Forklift trucks are expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. These are used in different types of cargo handling, such as air cargo, marine cargo and land cargo. In addition, forklift trucks are available in a broad range of capacity. The ability to shift cargo at high speed at marine ports, airports and industrial warehouses boost the demand for forklift trucks in cargo handling equipment market.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. Highest expansion can be attributed to the rising seaborne trade, growing industrial production and boost in air cargo movement in this region. Additionally, growing trend such as E-commerce is also fuelling the demand for cargo handling equipment market in Asia pacific region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Location
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Airports
5.3 Rail Yards
5.4 Marine Ports
6 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trucks
6.3 Man Lifts
6.4 Rail Pushers
6.5 Electric Pallet Jacks
6.6 Excavators
6.7 Tractors
6.8 Bulldozers
6.9 Side Picks
6.10 Other Products
7 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diesel
7.3 Electric
7.4 Other Propulsion Types
8 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Equipment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Land Cargo
8.2.1 Conveyor System
8.2.2 Stacker
8.2.3 Pallet Jack
8.2.4 Forklift Trucks
8.2.5 Automated Guided Vehicle
8.2.6 Other Land Cargo Handling Equipment
8.3 Marine Cargo
8.3.1 Reach Stacker
8.3.2 Crane
8.3.3 Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG)
8.3.4 Forklift Truck
8.3.5 Terminal Tractor
8.3.6 Straddle Carrier
8.3.7 Other Marine Cargo Handling Equipment
8.4 Air Cargo
8.4.1 Loader
8.4.2 Terminal Tractor
8.4.3 Conveyor System
8.4.4 Forklift Truck
8.4.5 Aviation Dollies
8.4.6 Other Air Cargo Handling Equipment
9 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Hangcha Group Co. Ltd
11.2 Siemens AG
11.3 Toyota Industries
11.4 Terex
11.5 Anhui Heli
11.6 Tug Technologies
11.7 Hyster
11.8 JBT Corporation
11.9 Teleflex Lionel-Dupont
11.10 Kion Group
11.11 Hoist Lifttruck
11.12 Mitsubishi
11.13 Gantrex
11.14 Kalmar
11.15 Konecranes
11.16 Liebherr
11.17 Macgregor
11.18 Sany
11.19 Mallaghan Engineering
