Global $322 Mn Ophthalmoscopes Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmoscopes Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 322.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 216.79 in 2018. The ophthalmoscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.



Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is likely to grow the ophthalmoscopes market significantly in the forecast period. Glaucoma is a very misunderstood diseases and people often neglect its severity. Glaucoma is a disorder or a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve. The condition occurs when a layer of fluid fills up on the outer side of the eye, creating a pressure and hence leading to damage to optic nerves. Glaucoma often leads to vision loss, eventually causing blindness.



As per the WHO it is stated that glaucoma is the second cause of the blindness in the world it estimates that 4.5 million people worldwide are blind due to glaucoma. In the United States, around 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness. The geriatric population is the most susceptible to vision loss due to glaucoma However, if it is detected and treated at an early stage, one can avoid vision loss. The worldwide age-standardized prevalence of glaucoma in the population aged 40 years and above is estimated to be around 3.5%. Therefore, owing to the factor the market is likely to boost in the forecast period.



Global ophthalmoscopes market was segmented by type, application and end user. The type segment was further divided as direct and indirect ophthalmoscopes. The direct ophthalmoscopes segment was the largest market and is expected to dominate in the coming future, Based on the application, the market was led by the glaucoma and similarly, based on the end user the hospitals segment led the ophthalmoscopes market in the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the ophthalmoscopes market are World Health Organization, Dubai Health Authority, National Agency for Accreditation and Evaluation in Health, Korean Ophthalmological Society, National Health Interview Survey, Royal Society of Medicine, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Pan American Health Organization, International Diabetes Federation and others.



