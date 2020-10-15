Global $35.56 Billion Nutritional Ingredients Market to 2025: Focus on Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional Ingredients Market - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutritional Ingredients Market valued at USD 35,561.87 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth.



The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis affect diets primarily through declining demand for vegetables, fruits, and animal-sourced foods, which are the main sources of essential micronutrients in diets. But these demand shocks will also break down the value chains that supply such highly perishable foods, further impairing shift to nutrient-poor diets. Income effects are likely to be dramatic for poor households because of widespread unemployment resulting from Covid-19 mitigation measures.



Nutritional ingredients provide nutritional/health benefit including prevention and treatment of diseases in humans and animals. For animal nutrition (feed ingredients), customers are farmers/large livestock producers and demand is driven by animal production and industrialization of farming. For human nutrition (food ingredients), customers are nutritional supplement manufacturers as well as large consumer companies.



Among the Product segment in the Nutritional Ingredients market (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others), Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids segment leads the nutritional ingredients market. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) are essential fatty acids that help in metabolic processes, cardiovascular health, brain functioning, vision, immune, inflammatory responses and prevent a number of illnesses.



Based on Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages), Medical nutrition segment leads the nutritional ingredients market. Medical nutrition refers to a group of medical food products used under the supervision of health practitioners for the nutritional management of a condition or disease. Medical nutrition products address a distinct nutritional requirement and provide adequate amounts of nutrients to the specific patient group.



Asia Pacific region dominated the global Nutritional Ingredients market and will continue the dominance in forecast period as well. The growing awareness about health and wellness among the urban population together with the increasing disposable income of the population is driving the growth of the nutritional ingredients market in the region. The large urban population and the rapidly growing retail industry creates favourable conditions for the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Product Outlook



4. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Product

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: By Product

5.2 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Prebiotics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Sterols & stanols- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Vitamins- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.6 Probiotics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.7 Proteins & amino acids- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.8 Carotenoids- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.9 Minerals- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.10 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients: By Application

6.2 Medical Nutrition- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Infant & maternal nutrition - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Dietary Supplements- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Food & Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: By Region



8. North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages)

8.5 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Nutritional Ingredients Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

8.8 United States Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.9 United States Nutritional Ingredients Market Leading Companies

8.10 United States Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Product, Application

8.11 Canada Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.12 Canada Nutritional Ingredients Market Leading Companies

8.13 Canada Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Product, Application



9. Europe Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)



10. Asia Pacific Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)



11. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Drivers

11.2 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Restraints

11.3 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market - By Product, By Value (Year-2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.2 Recent Industry Developments

12.2.3 Investments and Expansions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 DSM

14.2 BASF

14.3 Kerry Group

14.4 DuPont

14.5 ADM

14.6 Ingredion Incorporated

14.7 Cargill

14.8 Evonik

14.9 Darling Ingredients

14.10 PureCircle



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r92ig3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

