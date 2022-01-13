Global ~$36Bn Micro Fulfillment Markets, 2022-2030: Installations will Grow More than 20x by 2030, from Current Installed Base of ~50 in 2020 to be Around ~6600 in 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Fulfillment Market - A Cumulative Opportunity Worth ~$36B by 2030, By Technologies, By End-User, By Deployment, By Warehouse Size, By Key Countries and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micro Fulfillment Market is expected to have a cumulative opportunity worth ~$36B in next 10 years by 2030 with an installed base of ~6600 MFCs if the technology and concept remains permanent.

Year 2022 & 2023 are going to be the cornerstone for Micro Fulfillment market touching a billion-dollar mark and setting the base for the future.

This study provides market analysis of more than 250 players (part of our exclusive Market Map), Key Technologies, Targeted Warehouse Sizes, End-User Industries, Store Types and more than 20 countries/regions although this market is getting adopted mainly in U.S. and U.K. at present.

It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. Voice and opinion of grocery stores, dark stores and instant delivery service providers have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.

Highlights of Micro-Fulfillment Market Study:

Annual Micro-Fulfillment Center installations will grow more than 20x by 2030, from current installed base of ~50 in 2020 to be around ~6600 in 2030

More than 80% of these micro fulfilment centers will be deployed in North America in 2022.

in 2022. Micro-Fulfillment Market is supposed to grow with 10X by 2025 and 30X by 2030 as compared to current market of 2021. MFC Services itself will contribute more than $1.6 Billion by 2030 in this emerging space.

by 2030 in this emerging space. Almost 65% installation are supposed to be deployed with Shuttle-Based and Cube-Storage technologies in 2030 led by AutoStore and Takeoff Technologies. Players like Geek Plus and Hai Robotics have also entered in this market through their AMR based solutions to give a tough competition to traditional players.

It is expected to have more than $6B market revenue of Micro-Fulfillment automation from Grocery Omnichannel (Walmart, Kroger, Ocado, Tesco, Albertsons, Meijer, Ahold Delhaize, Target, Carrefour) and Pure-Play E-commerce/Q-commerce players (Amazon, Gopuff, Instacart, Grofers, Missfresh, Dingdong) players only by 2030.

market revenue of Micro-Fulfillment automation from Grocery Omnichannel (Walmart, Kroger, Ocado, Tesco, Albertsons, Meijer, Ahold Delhaize, Target, Carrefour) and Pure-Play E-commerce/Q-commerce players (Amazon, Gopuff, Instacart, Grofers, Missfresh, Dingdong) players only by 2030. We have forecasted ~1000 MFC installation for In-store deployment and ~380 installation for dark stores in 2030 although there can be some installation within existing or new DC/FC as well.

More than 50% of such MFC installations are supposed to be targeted for warehouses having a size of between 5000 sq. ft. and 25,000 sq. ft. as we are expecting a good growth for less than 5000 sq. ft. segment due to new dark stores opened by ultrafast delivery players

It is not a sustainable or profitable business for delivery service providers like Getir, Grofers, GoPuff, Instacart, Uber, Jokr, Fridge No More, Gorillas, Buyk, Delivery Hero, Swiggy, Zapp, Rappi, DoorDash, Weezy, Picnic, Jiffy, Shipt, Deliveroo, 1520, Dijas, Caviar, Rakuten, Flink, Justo, BevMo etc. to fulfil and deliver the order manually although they can expect advertisement revenue from FMCG players.

Delivery service providers may partner with retailers or may have their own dark stores to automate the fulfilment process. Gopuff itself is having more than 500 dark stores and it reflects the huge opportunity of automation in this new customer base.

USA is going to be main market for next 10 years followed by U.K., Japan , France and China . We do expect around 3400 MFC installed base i.e., more than 50% of worldwide market within USA by 2030.

Top Factors

It is estimated that online grocery will contribute more than 10% of overall grocery sale in US by 2025.

It is expected that consumers will continue with habit of buying online grocery developed during pandemic.

Delivery options may vary as Home Delivery, In-Store Pick Up, Curb side Pickup, Locker Delivery etc.

Urban warehouses with automation will be key to meet this demand with same day delivery expectations.

Delivery Fee is the one of the key factors to decide the digital channel in the long term.

Key to make online grocery business more profitable as compared to current scenario of either net loss or thin profit margin

Key Questions to be answered through this study

What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Micro Fulfillment Market?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM), Installed base and forecast till 2030 for Micro Fulfillment Market by top segments such as Technologies, End-User, Store Type Deployment, Warehouse Size, Services, and Countries?

What are the key investments, partnerships and M&A in Micro Fulfillment space?

What is the impact of ultrafast delivery and dark stores on Micro-Fulfillment Market?

What is the competitive landscape of Micro Fulfillment Market?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Micro Fulfillment by 2030?

Introduction & Background

eCommerce re-shaping Retail Supply Chain

Retail Supply Chain disrupted with eCommerce arrival

Evolution of online grocery and ultrafast delivery

Ultra-fast delivery/on-demand grocery fulfilment

Dark stores have smaller footprint, lesser SKUs

Post COVID-19 buying behavior vs Online Grocery

US online grocery will be a ~$250B market?

market? China on-demand grocery sales reach $20B GMV?

on-demand grocery sales reach GMV? Increased Automation essential for eCommerce/eGrocery fulfilment

Degree of Automation at loading and unloading stations

eGrocery demands faster, more efficient supply chains

Economics of online grocery vs. ultra-fast delivery

Higher AOV; better product mix critical to online grocery success

Battle to gain market share through faster delivery times

Different strategies used for online grocery fulfillment

eGrocery will drive Micro-Fulfillment growth

Introduction of Micro Fulfilment Centers (MFC)

Centralized Fulfillment Center (CFC) vs Micro Fulfillment (MFC)

Regional Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) vs True Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC)

Enabling Technologies for Micro Fulfillment Center (MFC)

Key Developments in MFC space

Market Readiness of Retailers to Invest in Micro-Fulfillment Centers

Emerging Customer Base for MFCs

Instant / Ultrafast Delivery Service Companies in USA

Instant / Ultrafast Delivery Service Companies in Europe

Emerging Trends

Goods to Robots (G2R)

Piece Picking Robots

Righthand Robotics

Berkshire Grey

Plus One Robotics

Last Mile Delivery

Micro Fulfilment Centre - Drivers and Challenges

End-User Behaviour and eCommerce penetration

Skilled Labour Shortage and High Labour Cost

Advances in AI and Machine Vision are accelerating development of MFCs

Increasing urbanization moving FCs closer to end-consumer

Customer Expectations and last-mile delivery

Capex and Need for complex software poses some challenges

Pros and cons of Micro-Fulfillment Centers

Cost Comparison and Advantages

Micro Fulfillment Center (MFC) vs Centralized Fulfillment Center (CFC)

Inventory Carrying Cost (ICC) Saving

Cost Comparison between MFC and other FC formats

Current state of eGrocery fulfilment strategies

Case Studies

Alert Innovation and Muratec with Alpen Group ( Japan )

) Takeoff Technologies and Carrefour operated by Majid-Al-Futtaim (UAE)

(UAE) Alert Innovation and Walmart ( USA )

) Dematic and PepsiCo ( USA )

) Takeoff Technologies and Woolworths ( Australia )

) Fabric and FreshDirect ( USA )

) Swisslog and H-E-B ( USA )

) Takeoff Technologies and Sedano's ( USA )

) Takeoff Technologies and ShopRite ( USA )

) Ocado and Kroger ( USA )

Companies Analyzed: Company snapshot of innovative start-ups

Alert Innovation

Dematic

Exotec

Fabric

Company Profiles

Addverb Technologies

Alert Innovation

Attabotics

AutoStore

Cleveron

Dematic

Exotec

Geek Plus

Fabric

Home Delivery Service (HDS)

Honeywell Intelligrated

i-Collector

Knapp

Myrmex

Ocado Technologies

OPEX Corporation

Takeoff Technologies

Tompkins Robotics

Vanderlande

Savoye

TGW Logistics Group

KPI Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqmqu6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets