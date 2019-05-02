Global $39 Bn Sexual Wellness Market to 2024 - Flavored Condoms, Warming Jelly, and Organic Oil-Based Lubricants is Developing New Business Opportunities for Leading Vendors

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sexual wellness market is expected to reach values of around $39 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 20192024.

The introduction of innovative products such as flavored condoms, warming jelly, and organic oil-based lubricants is developing new business opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global sexual wellness market. The availability of several pleasure-enhancing products and increased marketing and visibility of these products online will propel the sale and revenues in the market.

The growing demand in US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany is driving the global sexual wellness market. The growing awareness about sexual wellness products along with the decrease in the stigma attached to the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.

Sexual Wellness Market - Dynamics



The development and launch of innovative sexual wellness products is revolutionizing the global sexual wellness market. Condoms are evolving in terms of shape, size, thickness, flavors, structure, and material. Anti-slippage, anti-breakage, fragrance infusion, and ultra-thin are some of the widely-sought qualities that are being pursued by condom manufacturers in the global market.



The development of Graphene Condoms, which can provide a high level of protection during intercourse is gaining traction in the global market. Hexagonal condoms became a reality when the company LELO launched them in 2016 under the brand, HEX. LELO HEX Condoms are said to have 350 hexagonal graphene panels that are designed to increase the sexual pleasure of end-users. The leading players are increasingly focusing on launching products that are aesthetically appealing, affordable, and pleasurable.



With e-commerce growing, purchasing patterns have even evolved wherein customers are ready to invest time and money to purchase value-added offerings at their leisure and comfort of the place. Luxury condom offerings charge a premium, hence turning out to be revenue generators for many companies. Vendors are offering innovative product variants in a wide range of assortments to attract consumers in the global sexual wellness market.



Sexual Wellness Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, and geography.



The global sexual wellness market by product is segmented into sex toys (vibrators, rubber penises, cock rings, anal beads, rubber vaginas, blindfolds/feathers, harness & strap-on-penises, & bondage gear), condoms (male & female), exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants (water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, & hybrid), and others. Sex toys segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.



The high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market. Some of the most prominent sex toys include vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, Realdolls, sexual games, and bondage gears in the global sexual wellness market. The growing interest is encouraging manufacturers and companies to offer bundled products and starter kits for inquisitive customers in the market. The worldwide success of erotic novel and movie Fifty Shades of Grey and TV series Masters of Sex is fueling the demand for these products in the global market.



The bi-annual Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo (ANME) have helped to connect manufacturers and retailers. These expos are witnessing the launch of innovative sex toys and technology by established vendors such as Lovehoney and new entrants such as OhMiBod every year. The increasing awareness and acceptance among mainstream consumers will boost sales in the global sexual wellness market.



The distribution channel segment in the global sexual wellness market is divided into retail (specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, & grocery stores)and online. The online stores are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the most significant players in the online segment in the global market.



The leading vendors are promoting the concept of safe and fun sex and use of sexual lubricants through social media channels and attract new consumers in the global sexual wellness market. The discounted prices and a large variety of products are attracting a large number of consumers online. Online offers also include product bundles at low rates and enable the access of potential consumers to consumer reviews that are lacking in brick-and-mortar distribution formats. Such advantages of this medium are fueling the growth of this segment in the global sexual wellness market.



Sexual Wellness Market - By Geography



The global sexual wellness market by geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. APAC occupied the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The improving quality of life and increasing openness toward accepting sexual wellbeing products across countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are fueling the growth of the APAC region. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the primary revenue generators in the APAC market.



Sex toys are primarily made in China, accounting for nearly 70% of the global manufacturing, andJapan is highly advanced when it comes to sexual well-being products in terms of both technology and experiences in the global sexual wellness market. The increase in per capita disposable income will enhance end-users' spending sentiments, leading to a rise in expenditure on sexual wellbeing products such as contraceptive and other sexual hygiene products, including sexual lubricants across APAC region, boosting revenues in the global sexual wellness market.



The major vendors in the global market are:

Lifestyles

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

