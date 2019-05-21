Global $392 Mn Remote Towers Market Forecast to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Frequentis, Saab, Searidge Technologies, Indra Sistemas, Avinor, and Thales Group

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Network Solutions), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remote towers market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 63 million in 2019 to 392 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.53% during the forecast period.

Increased cost saving is one of the significant factors driving the remote towers market.

This growth can be attributed to increased cost savings, safety, and efficiency achieved using remote towers. Limited network infrastructure and capacity issues of big airports are the major restraints for the market.

Based on the operation type, the contingency segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period.

Based on operation type, the single segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019. This can be attributed to the market is in the initial phase of commercialization. Depending on successful testing and operations of single remote tower operations, the industry is expected to add contingency remote tower operations for tier 1 airports.

Based on the application, the information & control segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing trend of digitization and artificial intelligence. Due to heavy air traffic, controllers are facing high pressure in terms of managing and planning, which is also resulting in delays and increasing costs. Air traffic is estimated to grow further, and the industry is moving toward technological advancements to avoid delays and manage costs.

Digitizing the current systems enables up-gradation to artificially intelligent systems, resulting in reduced load on the workforce.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019; the APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019. This can be attributed to the SESAR initiative, which focuses on optimizing air traffic management to reduce cost and carbon footprints. Additionally, upcoming remote towers in countries such as Sweden, the UK, Germany, and Norway have led to a large share of the European market.

Major companies profiled in the report include Frequentis (Austria), Saab AB (Sweden), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Avinor (Norway), and Thales Group (France), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Cost Savings

5.2.1.2 Increased Efficiency and Safety

5.2.1.3 Increased Number of Airports

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Network Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Capacity Issues of Big Airports

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Growth of the Overall Air Traffic Management Industry

5.2.3.3 Digitalization in Air Traffic Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats to Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.2 Need for Proper Training and Familiarity With Remote Tower Systems



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 5G Network

6.2.2 Digitalization

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing

6.2.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Air Traffic Management

6.2.5 Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS)

6.2.6 Airport Safety Nets

6.3 Initiators

6.3.1 Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Initiative

6.3.2 Onesky Australia Program

6.4 Futuristic Trends

6.4.1 Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movements Into Remote Air Traffic Control (ATC)



7 Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single

7.2.1 Dedicated Remote Tower

7.3 Multiple

7.3.1 Simultaneously Or Sequentially Controlling Remote Tower

7.4 Contingency

7.4.1 Emergency and Back-Up Remote Tower



8 Remote Towers Market, By System Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airport Equipment

8.2.1 Helps Gain Real-Time Airport View at Remote Location

8.3 Remote Tower Module

8.3.1 Includes Control Working Position and Visual Systems

8.4 Network Solutions

8.4.1 Wide Area Network to Connect Remote Tower Module With Airport Equipment



9 Remote Towers, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Communication

9.2.1 Connects Air Traffic and Ground-Based Systems

9.3 Information & Control

9.3.1 Data Processing and Providing Output for Decision Making

9.4 Flight Data Handling

9.4.1 Flight Data Input to the Controllers at CWPA

9.5 Surveillance

9.5.1 Radars and Transponders Aid With Data for Surveillance

9.6 Visualization

9.6.1 Includes Display System Helping in Replacing Out of the Window View for Controller



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Nextgen Program for the Modernization of Existing ATM Systems

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 New Airport Projects Driving the Demand of Remote Tower Across Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Airport Congestion is Fueling the Demand of Remote Tower in High Traffic Airports

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 High Presence of Remote Tower System Suppliers

10.3.3 Norway

10.3.3.1 High Demand for Regional Connectivity

10.3.4 Germany

10.3.4.1 Implementation of Remote Control Tower at German Airports

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.5.1 Increased Requirement for Safety, Flexibility, and Reduced Costs

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Upcoming Greenfield Airport Projects are Expected to Propel the Remote Tower Growth

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Indian Government is Focusing on Increasing Regional Connectivity

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 Airport Modernization Projects Driving the Market in Australia

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Increasing Tourism Driving the Demand to Manage the Increased Air Traffic and Airport Modernization

10.5.2 Latam

10.5.2.1 Modernization of Airports and Tourism Traffic Driving the Market in Latam

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 New Airport Project Investments Driving the Market in Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Vendor Dive Overview

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Developments

11.3.3 Agreements/Collaborations/Strategic Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Saab AB

12.3 Frequentis Group

12.4 Thales Group

12.5 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

12.6 Raytheon Company

12.7 Harris Corporation

12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.10 Searidge Technologies

12.11 Leonardo S.P.A

12.12 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.13 System Integrators and Service Providers

12.13.1 Avinor AS

12.13.2 NATS Holdings Limited

12.13.3 Skysoft-ATM SA

12.13.4 Systems Interface

12.13.5 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions

12.13.6 ADB Safegate



