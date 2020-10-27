Global $396 Million Golf Gloves Market to 2027: Key Players are Callaway, SRIXON, Acushnet, Under Armour, Zero Frictio, Taylormade, MIZUNO, Nike, Adidas, 3M, PING, Amer Sports

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Individual, Institutional, Promotional), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global golf gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 396.8 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.13% from 2020 to 2027.

Golf Gloves Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the individual golf gloves segment accounted for over 52.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019.

North America held the largest share of over 57.0% in 2019.

held the largest share of over 57.0% in 2019. Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.

At a macro level, the rising popularity of golf as a sport is contributing significantly to the demand for golf gloves worldwide. In 2018, approximately 4.2 million baby boomers played golf, which is an increase from 3.6 million in 2017. It was also observed that about 15.0% of newcomers in 2018 were older than 50, which was the most significant percentage in the last ten years. The participation of young adults stood at 6.1 million that year.



In terms of product, individual golf gloves emerged as the largest segment in 2019. With the sport increasingly embracing a passion for individuality, individual golf gloves have evolved to become a fashionable accessory. In the near term, numerous companies are expected to capitalize on this growing trend. Individual golf gloves are principally made using leather and are available in a wide variety of colors and sizes.



The promotional golf gloves segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for premium gloves. As these gloves are intended for promotional purposes, they are relatively more expensive than the individual and institutional variants. They feature customized logos and are available in a wide range of color options and artwork. To get a sizable discount, prominent brands typically purchase these gloves in bulk. In recent years, several manufacturers of promotional golf gloves have been focusing on making these products more affordable to target a variety of consumers worldwide.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional market in the foreseeable future. Though the coronavirus outbreak has been creating massive supply chain disruptions in the Asia Pacific markets, rapidly evolving quarantine lifestyles within the region are likely to encourage more individuals to participate in golf in the near term.



While the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of most golf courses worldwide, social distancing measures helped keep golf courses in Australia to remain open during the first quarter of 2020, with the only exception of clubs in Queensland.



The industry is highly competitive when it comes to product variation and pricing. Prominent market participants are focusing on employing lighter materials to manufacture golf gloves, given the rising popularity of breathable materials among consumers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Golf Gloves Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Golf Gloves Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global golf gloves market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Golf Gloves Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Individual Golf Gloves

5.3. Institutional Golf Gloves

5.4. Promotional Golf Gloves



Chapter 6. Golf Gloves Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Offline

6.3. Online



Chapter 7. Golf Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Strategic Initiatives

Callaway Golf Company

SRIXON

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Under Armour Inc.

Zero Friction

Taylormade Golf Co, INC

MIZUNO Corporation

Nike

Adidas

3M

PING

Amer Sports

