Global $397.2 Bn Facade Systems (Residential and Non-residential) Market 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facade Systems Market by Type (EIFS, Curtain Wall, Siding, and Cladding), End Use (Residential and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facade systems market is projected to grow from USD 272.7 billion in 2018 to USD 397.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The growing industrial & construction activities drive the demand for facade systems. However, high raw material and installation costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.

Facade panel refers to the exterior side of the buildings which is a finish system or protective layer attached to the exterior side of a building. The various types of Facade systems considered for this study includes EIFS, curtain wall, siding and cladding. Cladding refers to a board or tile attached to the external wall of a building that protects the underlying structure against extreme weather and also enhances the appearance/aesthetic value of the building. In case of siding- it consists overlapping horizontal or vertical boards or strips on the main wall/substrate or back board of the building.



EIFS is an acronym for exterior insulation and finish system. Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) is a non-load bearing exterior wall treatment that utilizes rigid insulation boards on the wall sheathing with an exterior skin of plastic appearance. Whereas, curtain wall can be defined as a thin, usually aluminum-framed wall, containing infills of glass, metal panels, thin stone or other materials. The framing is attached to the building structure and does not carry the floor or roof loads of the building.



Facade panels are widely used in both residential and non-residential sector. In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest share of 31.6%, in terms of value, of the overall facade panel market, due to the development of new building codes in Europe for energy-efficient buildings coupled with increasing investments in the construction sector leading to new construction activities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Facade Systems Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Facade Systems Market, By Type & Country

4.3 Facade Systems Market, By Type

4.4 Facade Systems Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Facade Systems Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Residential Construction and Infrastructural Activities

5.2.1.2 Increase in Non-Residential Construction and Infrastructural Activities

5.2.1.3 High Durability of Siding and Cladding Systems

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in the Glass Industry

5.2.1.5 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Raw Material and Installation Costs

5.2.2.2 Availability of Green Insulation Material

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Protective Systems and Enhancement in the Aesthetic Appeal of Buildings

5.2.3.2 Rise in Population and Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Increase in Demand For Fiber Cement in Siding Systems

5.2.3.4 Increase in Demand For Sustainable Siding and Cladding Materials

5.2.3.5 Policies & Regulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Repairing Cost

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness



6 Facade Systems Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EIFS

6.3 Curtain Wall

6.4 Siding

6.5 Cladding



7 Facade Systems Market, By End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Non-Residential



8 Facade Systems Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 Vietnam

8.4.6 Thailand

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 South Africa

8.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Chile

8.6.4 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Siding & Cladding

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Competitive Scenario

9.1.2.1 New Product Launches

9.1.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.1.2.3 Expansions & Investments

9.1.2.4 Divestments, Agreements, Contracts, and Partnerships

9.2 EIFS

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.2.1 New Product Launches

9.2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2.2.3 Expansion & Investments

9.2.2.4 Partnerships

9.3 Curtain Wall

9.3.1 Introduction

9.3.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3.2.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2.3 Expansions & Investments

9.3.2.4 Joint Ventures, Divestments, Agreements, and Partnerships



10 Company Profiles (Siding and Cladding)

10.1 Etex Group

10.2 James Hardie Industries PLC

10.3 Nichiha Corporation

10.4 Boral Limited

10.5 Louisiana Pacific Corporation

10.6 Kingspan PLC

10.7 Georgia-Pacific LLC

10.8 Knauf

10.9 USG Corporation

10.10 SHERA

10.11 Universal Cement Corporation (UCC)

10.12 Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation (VTI)



11 Company Profiles (EIFS)

11.1 BASF

11.2 Sto SE & Co KGaA

11.3 Dryvit Systems Inc.

11.4 Parexgroup SA

11.5 Terraco Group



12 Company Profiles (Curtain Wall)

12.1 Nippon Sheet Glass

12.2 Asahi Glass

12.3 Central Glass

12.4 Saint-Gobain

12.5 Guardian Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7wybp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

