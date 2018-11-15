Global 3D CAD Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D CAD in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG

- Autodesk, Inc.

- Bentley Systems, Incorporated

- CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

- Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd.

- Dassault Systèmes SE







CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



3D CAD - Expanding the Realms in Design Agility

Technical Superiority over 2D CAD: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of 3D CAD

Table 1: World 3D CAD Software Market by End-Use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for AEC, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Myriad Benefits Offered Help Sustain Robust Momentum

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Wider Adoption

Comprehensive Support for Rapid Prototyping: A Major Driver

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 2: Developed Regions Account for 4/5th of World 3D CAD Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Table 3: World 3D CAD Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Europe, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Macro Trends Poised to Aid Market Expansion

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES



Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Spearhead Market Growth

Select Recently Launched 3D CAD Tools: A Snapshot

Integrated 3D CAD Platforms: Order of the Day

Demand Remains Buoyant for Integrated ERP/3D CAD Solutions

CAD-Centric PLM Solutions Gain Traction

Novel CAD-PLM Platforms Make a Cut

Cloud-based 3D CAD to Instigate Next Wave of Growth

Emphasis on Industry 4.0 Bodes Well

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Rising Number of IoT Devices and Impact on CAD: An Overview

Table 5: World IoT Market: Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World IoT Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobility - A Key Trend in CAD

SMBs Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Vertical

Architectural, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Industry - The Conventional End-User of CAD

Significance of 3D CAD in Architecture

Role in Engineering Applications

Utility in Construction Industry Briefings

Expanding Role of BIM in Modern Construction Programs Spurs CAD Demand

Favorable Growth Forecasts for AEC Industry to Support Progressive Momentum

Table 7: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Country and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Latest Trends in Automotive Components Design Rev Up Opportunities

Table 11: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '

Units for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D CAD Becomes Pivotal in Aircraft Components Modeling

Table 12: Global Aircraft Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017 and 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in 3D Printing Encourages Use of 3D CAD

Table 13: Global 3D Printing Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Materials, Products, and Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global 3D Printing Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Architectural, Automotive, Business & Industrial Machines, Consumer Products, Defense & Aerospace, Education, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Dental, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3D Computer Aided Design (CAD): A Definition

Computer Aided Design (CAD): An Introduction

History & Development of CAD

Types of CAD Platforms

Technology Used in Generating CAD Platforms

Benefits of CAD Services

Select CAD Software Applications

Functionality Provided by Current CAD Software Packages

CAD Application Areas

Virtualization Capabilities of CAD

Digitization of Drawings

Significance of CAD in Presentations

The Future of CAD





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CAD: A Well-Structured and Consolidated Market

Table 15: Leading Players in the Worldwide CAD Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition Encourages Shift in Pricing Models

Vendors Focus on M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the CAD Software Market (2016-18)

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Autodesk, Inc. (USA)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (USA)

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Dassault Systèmes SE (France)

Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (USA)

Hexagon PPM (USA)

Kubotek3D (USA)

Nemetschek Group (Germany)

Graphisoft SE (Hungary)

PROCAD Software Ltd. (Canada)

PTC, Inc. (USA)

Siemens PLM Software (USA)

Trimble, Inc. (USA)

VariCAD s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

ZWSOFT Software Co., Ltd. (China)

5.2 Product/Service Launches

PTC Rolls Out Creo 5.0

Dassault Systèmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS 2019

Kubotek3D Rolls Out KeyCreator 2019

Kubotek3D to Introduce New K-Display View Software

Autodesk Integrates Generative Design Feature in Fusion

Ultimate

Solibri Releases ARCHICAD 22 Link

Frustum Releases GENERATE for Windows OS

Onshape to Develop New 3D CAD App

Corel Releases CorelCAD 2018

Fujitsu Launches iCAD SX V7L6

Autodesk Extends AnyCAD to Fusion 360

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Dassault Systèmes Snaps Up No Magic

Trimble Acquires Stabiplan

U.S. CAD Acquires Cn3D Construction

Hexagon PPM Acquires PipingDesignOnline.com

Topcon Takes Over ClearEdge3D

Applied Software Acquires CAD-1

Zuken Acquires Alfatech

GE Aviation to Deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE

Dassault Systèmes to Establish 3DEXPERIENCE Center

Onshape Teams Up with BMF Material Technology

ZWSOFT Appoints CADbro India as Exclusive Distributor in India

Nemetschek Fully Acquires MAXON Computer

Boeing Extends Partnership with Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Acquires Majority Stake in Outscale

PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston's Seaport District

IMAGINiT Technologies Acquires PacifiCAD

Solid Solutions Management Acquires New Technology CADCAM

TriMech and CAPINC to Merge





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for 3D CAD

Table 19: US Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of World 3D CAD Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cloud 3D CAD Seeks Opportunities

Table 20: US 3D CAD Software Market by Deployment Type (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud 3D CAD (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Germany Drives 3D CAD Adoption in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for 3D CAD

Latest Trends in Enterprise IT Support Growth

Overview of Key Regional Markets

China

India

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 33: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Latin American Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50) The United States (23) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (17) - France (1) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01010186



