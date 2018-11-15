Global 3D CAD Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D CAD in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.
- Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd.
- Dassault Systèmes SE
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
3D CAD - Expanding the Realms in Design Agility
Technical Superiority over 2D CAD: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of 3D CAD
Table 1: World 3D CAD Software Market by End-Use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for AEC, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Myriad Benefits Offered Help Sustain Robust Momentum
Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Wider Adoption
Comprehensive Support for Rapid Prototyping: A Major Driver
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 2: Developed Regions Account for 4/5th of World 3D CAD Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Table 3: World 3D CAD Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Europe, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Macro Trends Poised to Aid Market Expansion
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Spearhead Market Growth
Select Recently Launched 3D CAD Tools: A Snapshot
Integrated 3D CAD Platforms: Order of the Day
Demand Remains Buoyant for Integrated ERP/3D CAD Solutions
CAD-Centric PLM Solutions Gain Traction
Novel CAD-PLM Platforms Make a Cut
Cloud-based 3D CAD to Instigate Next Wave of Growth
Emphasis on Industry 4.0 Bodes Well
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Rising Number of IoT Devices and Impact on CAD: An Overview
Table 5: World IoT Market: Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World IoT Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mobility - A Key Trend in CAD
SMBs Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Vertical
Architectural, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Industry - The Conventional End-User of CAD
Significance of 3D CAD in Architecture
Role in Engineering Applications
Utility in Construction Industry Briefings
Expanding Role of BIM in Modern Construction Programs Spurs CAD Demand
Favorable Growth Forecasts for AEC Industry to Support Progressive Momentum
Table 7: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Country and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Latest Trends in Automotive Components Design Rev Up Opportunities
Table 11: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '
Units for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3D CAD Becomes Pivotal in Aircraft Components Modeling
Table 12: Global Aircraft Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017 and 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth in 3D Printing Encourages Use of 3D CAD
Table 13: Global 3D Printing Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Materials, Products, and Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global 3D Printing Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Architectural, Automotive, Business & Industrial Machines, Consumer Products, Defense & Aerospace, Education, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Dental, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3D Computer Aided Design (CAD): A Definition
Computer Aided Design (CAD): An Introduction
History & Development of CAD
Types of CAD Platforms
Technology Used in Generating CAD Platforms
Benefits of CAD Services
Select CAD Software Applications
Functionality Provided by Current CAD Software Packages
CAD Application Areas
Virtualization Capabilities of CAD
Digitization of Drawings
Significance of CAD in Presentations
The Future of CAD
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CAD: A Well-Structured and Consolidated Market
Table 15: Leading Players in the Worldwide CAD Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition Encourages Shift in Pricing Models
Vendors Focus on M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the CAD Software Market (2016-18)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Autodesk, Inc. (USA)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (USA)
CAXA Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
Dassault Systèmes SE (France)
Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (USA)
Hexagon PPM (USA)
Kubotek3D (USA)
Nemetschek Group (Germany)
Graphisoft SE (Hungary)
PROCAD Software Ltd. (Canada)
PTC, Inc. (USA)
Siemens PLM Software (USA)
Trimble, Inc. (USA)
VariCAD s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
ZWSOFT Software Co., Ltd. (China)
5.2 Product/Service Launches
PTC Rolls Out Creo 5.0
Dassault Systèmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS 2019
Kubotek3D Rolls Out KeyCreator 2019
Kubotek3D to Introduce New K-Display View Software
Autodesk Integrates Generative Design Feature in Fusion
Ultimate
Solibri Releases ARCHICAD 22 Link
Frustum Releases GENERATE for Windows OS
Onshape to Develop New 3D CAD App
Corel Releases CorelCAD 2018
Fujitsu Launches iCAD SX V7L6
Autodesk Extends AnyCAD to Fusion 360
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Dassault Systèmes Snaps Up No Magic
Trimble Acquires Stabiplan
U.S. CAD Acquires Cn3D Construction
Hexagon PPM Acquires PipingDesignOnline.com
Topcon Takes Over ClearEdge3D
Applied Software Acquires CAD-1
Zuken Acquires Alfatech
GE Aviation to Deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE
Dassault Systèmes to Establish 3DEXPERIENCE Center
Onshape Teams Up with BMF Material Technology
ZWSOFT Appoints CADbro India as Exclusive Distributor in India
Nemetschek Fully Acquires MAXON Computer
Boeing Extends Partnership with Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Acquires Majority Stake in Outscale
PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston's Seaport District
IMAGINiT Technologies Acquires PacifiCAD
Solid Solutions Management Acquires New Technology CADCAM
TriMech and CAPINC to Merge
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for 3D CAD
Table 19: US Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of World 3D CAD Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cloud 3D CAD Seeks Opportunities
Table 20: US 3D CAD Software Market by Deployment Type (2014, 2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud 3D CAD (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
A Market Laden with Opportunities
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Germany Drives 3D CAD Adoption in Europe
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for 3D CAD
Latest Trends in Enterprise IT Support Growth
Overview of Key Regional Markets
China
India
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 33: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Latin American Historic Review for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D CAD by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D CAD Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50) The United States (23) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (17) - France (1) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)
