Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report 2020: An In-depth Analysis of Over 8,400 Patents, 2015-2020 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on multiple parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term.



An insightful assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold based products, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold free products, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing 3D bioreactors, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

An insightful analysis, highlighting the applications (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.



An in-depth analysis of over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2015 and 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.



An in-depth discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.



An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?

What are the most popular 3D cell culture products?

What are the different applications for which 3D cell culture products are currently being developed?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture systems market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the 3D cell culture systems market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to 3D cell culture systems market?

Companies Featured



101Bio

3D Biomatrix

3D Biotek

3D Biotechnology Solutions

3Dnamics

4Dcell

4titude

AbbVie Ventures

abc biopply

ABL Europe

Åbo Akademi University

Abstraction Ventures

Abzena

Accellta

Advanced BioMatrix

Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)

Advanced Scientifics

Aetos Biologics

Afirmus Biosource

AGC

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

AIM Biotech

Akero Therapeutics

Akron Biotech

Alector

Allevi

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

American Laboratory Products

Alphabioregen

ALS Investment Fund

AlveoliX

AMS Biotechnology

AnaPath Services

Angel Investors

AngelMD

Angels 5K

Angels in MedCity

Angels Santé

Anthrogenesis

Aquitaine Science Transfert

Aquiti Gestion

AR Brown

ARL Design

ARTeSYN Biosolutions

AstraZeneca

Arizona State University

ATEL Ventures

Atera

Avantor

AxoSim

AXT

Axxicon

BASF

Bayer

B-CULTURE

BEOnChip

Bio-Byblos Biomedical

BioCat

BioConcept

BIOFABICS

Biogelx

Bioinspired Solutions

BioInvent International

BIOKÉ

BioLamina

Biomaterials USA

Biomerix

BiomimX

Biopredic International

BioTek Instruments

BiSS TGT

Bonus BioGroup

Bpifrance

BRAIN

BrainXell

Brammer Bio

Braveheart Investment Group

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

BRTI Life Sciences

Cambridge Bioscience

University of Cambridge

CarThera

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celartia

Cell Applications

Cell Culture

CELLEC BIOTEK

Cellendes

Cellevate

CELLnTEC

CellSpring

CellSystems

CelVivo

Center for the Advancement of Science in Space

CESCO Bioengineering

Charles River Laboratories

Cherry Biotech

China Regenerative Medicine International

CITIC Securities

CN Bio Innovations

CN Innovations

Collagen Solutions

Comune di Milano

Corning Life Sciences

Cosmo Bio

CELLphenomics

Commonwealth Serum Laboratories

Curi Bio

Cyprio

Cyprotex

Cytiva

Danaher

Deepbridge Capital

Demcon

United States Department of Defense

Development Bank of Wales

DiPole Materials

Downing Ventures

Government of the Netherlands

Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME)

EBERS

Ectica Technologies

EDITHGEN

Electrospinning

Emulate

Enso Discoveries

Eppendorf

Esco Aster

Esperante

Ethicon

European Life Sciences Growth Fund (ELSGF)

European Commission

European Union

Eurostars

EU-ToxRisk

Eva Scientific

Evotec

faCellitate

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (FAPESP)

Fennik Life Sciences

Ferentis

FHNW University

FiberCell Systems

Fibralign

Finep

Finesse Solutions

Finovam Gestion

Flexcell International

Foundation for Technological Innovation

Founder

Founders Fund

Freeline

French Government

Frequency Therapeutics

FroggaBio

Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical

Funakoshi

Gabriel Investments

Galapagos

GALIA Gestion

Gamma 3

Gelmetix

Gelomics

Gemini Bio

Gemstone Biotherapeutics

Genome Institute of Singapore

Georgia Research Alliance

Global Cell Solutions

Government of China

Great Stuff Ventures

GSI

GlaxoSmithKline

HµREL

Hamilton

Harvard Apparatus

Harvard College

HCS Pharma

Helvoet

Heraeus Medical

Hesperos

Histogenics

Human Models for Analysis of Pathways (HMAPs) Center

Hokkaido Soda

HP Wild Holding

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

Humanetics

Hyamedix

ibidi

IMSS-Gulf Bio Analytical

INITIO CELL

Innovate UK

Innovation Fund Denmark

Inova Health System

inRegen

InSphero

Invitrocue

InvivoSciences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Irdi Soridec Gestion

Janssen Biotech

Japan Vilene Company

Jellagen Marine Biotechnologies

Johns Hopkins University

JRI Orthopaedics

Kero

Kim & Friends

Kirkstall

KIYATEC

KOKEN

Koninklijke Nederlandse Akademie Van Wetenschappen

Kuraray

LabCorp

Laconia

LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments

Lantern Pharma

Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

LBA Healthcare Management

Lena Biosciences

LFB Biomanufacturing

Life Technologies

Lifecore Biomedical

LifeNet Health

Laboratory for Integrated Micro Mechatronic Systems

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Locate Bio

London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Lonza

Lund University

University LuoLabs

Manchester BIOGEL

University of Mannheim

Maryland Momentum Fund

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MassChallenge

MatTek Life Sciences

MBL International

GlassWall Syndicate

Menicon Life Science

Merck Accelerator

Merck Millipore

Michael J. Fox Foundation

Michigan Technological University

Micronit

MicroTissues

Midven

MIMETAS

Minerva Business Angel Network

Molecular Devices

Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF)

MTTlab

Nanobiose

Nano Dimension

Nanofiber Solutions

Nanogaia

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

National Institute of Health

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes for Food and Drug Control

National Science Foundation

National University Hospital

Hospital National University of Singapore

National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research

Neuromics

New Orleans BioFund

Newable Private Investing

Nexcelom Bioscience

Nord France Amorquage

Invest Northern Ireland

Northwick Park Institute for Medical Research

Nortis

Nova Biomedical

Novartis Venture Fund

Noviocell

Nucleus Biologics

NYU Winthrop Hospital

Olaregen Therapeutix

OMNI Life Science

Oregon Health & Science University

Organovo

Orthomimetics

OS Fund

Oxford MEStar

Pairnomix

Pall Corporation

Path BioAnalytics

PBS Biotech

Peak Capital Advisors

Pelo Biotech

Pensees

PepGel

Percell Biolytica

PerkinElmer

Pfizer

PHI

[email protected]

PL BioScience

Plasticell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Portugal Ventures

Precision Biologics

Premedical Laboratories

Primorigen Biosciences

Principia SGR

ProBio

ProBioGen

Prodizen

PromoCell

Protista International

QGel Bio

QIAGEN (Suzhou)

Quintech Life Sciences

PT Rajawali Medika Mandiri

RASA

React4life

Real Research

RealBio Technology

Regemat3D

Repligen

REPROCELL

Research Without Animal Experiment

Revivocell

Rigenerand

Roche

RoosterBio

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sanofi Ventures

SARSTEDT

Sartorius

S-BIO

ScienCell

SciFi VC

SciKon Innovation

Scinus Cell Expansion

Scottish Investment Bank

Seres Therapeutics

Shanghai Cienle Medical Technology

Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica

Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology

Siemens Technology

Sigma-Aldrich

SKE Research Equipment

SmiLe Incubator

SoloHill Engineering

Spheritech

Spiber Technologies

Start-Up Chile

State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology

StemCell Systems

STEMCELL Technologies

Stemmatters

StemoniX

StemTek Therapeutics

SUN bioscience

Commission for Technology and Innovation

Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology

SyndicateRoom

Synthecon

SynVivo

TA Instruments

Takeda

Tantti Laboratory

tebu-bio

TEDCO

Terumo

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Development Bank of Wales

Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation ( France )

) The Idea Village

Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland

Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research

University of Alberta

University of Bath

University of Brescia

University of Bristol

University of Manchester

University of Milan

University of Strathclyde

University of Zurich

TheWell Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Weikai Biological Engineering

Tissue Click

TissueLabs

TissUse

Tokyo Future Style

TPG

TreeFrog Therapeutics

Trevigen

Triumvirate Environmental

Technical University of Berlin

Twinhelix

UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund

Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)

UK Science and Technology Facilities Council

University of Genoa

University College London

University Hospital Zurich

Stanford University

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

for Medical Sciences University of California

University of Central Florida

University of Nottingham

The University of Sheffield

University of Washington School of Pharmacy

School of Pharmacy University of Zurich

UPM Biomedicals

U.S. Small Business Administration

UW Medicine

VA Portland Health Care System

Vanderbilt University

Venture Kick

VentureSouth

Venturecraft

Viscofan BioEngineering

Visikol

Vivo Biosciences

VWR

Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

for Regenerative Medicine Women Who Tech

XAnge

Xenos

XP Biomed

Xylyx Bio

Zhejiang University

University zPREDICTA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpy37n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

