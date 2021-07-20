Global 3D Displays Markets Report 2021-2027: Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area
Jul 20, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Displays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D Displays Market to Reach US$279.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Displays estimated at US$81.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$217.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global 3D Displays market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48 Billion by the year 2027.
Monitor Segment Corners a 2.7% Share in 2020
In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34 Billion by the year 2027.
Types of 3D Displays
- Volumetric Display
- Head-Mount Display
- Stereoscopic Display
- Technology Insight
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
- Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
- Light Emitting Diode (LED)
End Use Industries: Brief Overview
- Consumer Electronics
- Entertainment
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical
- Automotive
- Retail
- Advertising
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- The Coretec Group Inc.
- CSOT
- Dimenco B.V.
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Nikon Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Display Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- ViewSonic Corporation, Inc.
MARKET ANALYSIS
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- 3D Display - An Introduction
- Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market
- Overview of the 3D Display Industry
- Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type
- LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays
- 3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment
- Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling Technology
- HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type
- Market Outlook
- Regional Insights
- Competition: Participants' Focus on Product Innovation
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Tracing the History of 3D Movies and 3D Television
- Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures
- Technologies for Producing 3D Video
- 3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of Recent Past
- Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years
- 3DTV Standards from DVB
- The Original 3D Channels
- The First 3D Shows and Episodes
- Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV
- Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back
- 3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market
- Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for 3D Technology
- Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology
- Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects
- Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays
- Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area
- HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario
- Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable
- Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads
- Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment: Contributing Factors
- 3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training
- 3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector
- Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry
- Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects
- Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms
- Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous Industries
- Advances in Holographic Technology
- Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms
- An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies
- Electronics Based on Holography
- Present Application Areas
- Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future
- Issues and Solutions
- Select Statistical Data Compendium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fptgb3
