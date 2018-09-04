Global 3D Food Printing Market, 2023 - Development of New Materials & Technologies for 3D Food Printing Presents Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Food Printing Market: Focus on Technology (Fused Deposition, Selective Sintering, and Powder Bed Binder Jetting), Vertical (Commercial, Government, and Hospital), and Food Type (Confections, Meat, and Dairy) - Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report answers the following questions about the global 3D food printing market:

What is the global 3D food printing market size in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2023 along with the growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What is the dominant type of technology used in 3D food printers?

What is the revenue generated by the different verticals such as commercial, residential, government, and hospitals, for the 3D food printing market?

What is the market size of 3D printing technology for different food types including confections, dough, dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, and others?

What is the 3D food printing market size for different regions on the basis of various verticals and food type?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to countries included in different geographical regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of 3D food printing?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for 3D food printing during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global 3D food printing market?

What kind of new strategies is being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the 3D food printing market by analyzing their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

The growth in the 3D Food Printing Market is highly attributed to the rising awareness among the food innovators concerning the need to elevate food manufacturing systems. The increasing concern over global food security and sustainability has facilitated massive investments by food-tech companies across the globe. The global 3D food printing market is strongly motivated by the increasing demand for customized food products with nutrient content tailored for individual dietary needs.





Depending on the food fabrication technique, several 3D printing technologies have been applied in this field to meet the demand for food design and materials processing. The major types of technologies incorporated for 3D printing of food are fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective sintering, binder jetting, and ink-jet printing. The major factors on which the choice of 3D printing technology depends are the material printability, applicability, and post-processing feasibility. Several established firms as well as start-ups are investing in the development of innovative 3D printing technologies to expand their product offering and increase their market penetration rate in different food verticals.







3D food printing is widely preferred in different verticals of the food industry, such as bakeries and confectioneries, restaurants, retail stores, hospitals, and in governmental organizations. Presently, the most common application of 3D printing is observed in the confectionery segment as well as for military and space and in the hospitals for the elderly. The commercial segment includes bakeries and confectioneries, high-end restaurants, and retail stores. This segment is the largest end-user of 3D food printing devices.







The trends of the 3D food printing market vary with different geographical regions. The 3D food printing market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America and Europe are at the forefront of the 3D food printing market, with high penetration in countries such as the U.S., the Netherlands, the U.K., Spain, Italy, and France, among others. However, during the forecast period the Asia-Pacific region is expected to display the highest growth rate. The rapidly growing commercial food industry, elevated standard of living, and increased awareness about the sustainable 3D printing technologies in this region is supporting the growth of the 3D food printing market.







Competitive Landscape







The competitive landscape for the 3D food printing market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development and partnerships and collaborations. The key established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or further enrich the existing product portfolio.





The leading players operating in this market are 3D Systems Inc., Katjes Magic Candy Factory, Natural Machines, The Hershey Company, byFlow, Print2Taste GmbH, Choc Edge, Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), Biozoon Food Innovations GmbH, NuFood LLC, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, Crafty Machines Ltd., and BeeHex, among others.







The key players operating in this market have increased the number of product launch activities over the recent years to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors' product portfolio.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Dynamics



1.1 Market Drivers



1.1.1 Rising Concerns of Global Food Shortage



1.1.2 Growing Popularity of Food Customisation Techniques



1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Personalised Nutritional Preferences



1.2 Restraints



1.2.1 Safety and Labelling Issues



1.2.2 High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise



1.3 Market Opportunities



1.3.1 Development of New Materials & Technologies for 3D Food Printing



1.3.2 Increasing Market Opportunities in the Emerging Countries



1.3.3 Advent of IoT Connected 3D Food Printers







2 Competitive Landscape



2.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies



2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Venture



2.1.2 Business Expansion and Contracts



2.1.3 Product Launches and Technology Developments



2.1.4 Others



2.2 Market Players Ranking Analysis







3 Industry Analysis



3.1 Industry Attractiveness



3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants



3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers



3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



3.1.4 Threat from Substitutes



3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



3.2 Research Institutes Working on 3D Food Printing Technology







4 Global 3D Food Printing Market by Technology



4.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global 3D Food Printing Market



4.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global 3D Food Printing Market



4.3 Market Overview



4.4 Fused Deposition Manufacturing (FDM)



4.5 Selective Sintering



4.6 Powder Bed Jetting Binder



4.7 Ink-Jet Printing







5 Global 3D Food Printing Market by Vertical



5.1 Commercial



5.1.1 Bakeries and Confectioneries



5.1.2 Restaurants



5.1.3 Retail



5.2 Government



5.3 Hospitals



5.4 Residential







6 Global 3D Food Printing Market by Food Type



6.1 Confections



6.2 Dough



6.3 Dairy Products



6.4 Fruits and Vegetables



6.5 Meat



6.6 Others







7 Global 3D Food Printing Market by Region







8 Company Profiles





3D Systems Corporation

BeeHex Inc.

Biozoon Food Innovation GmbH

byFlow

Choc Edge Ltd.

Katjes Magic Candy Factory

Natural Machines

Print2Taste GmbH

Systems & Materials Research Corporation

TNO (Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research)

