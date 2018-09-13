Global 3D Glass Industry Chain Report 2018 with Focus on the Chinese Industry - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China 3D Glass Industry Chain Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's 3D glass market was worth roughly RMB1.52 billion (around USD220 million by an exchange rate of 1: 6.75) in 2017, and is expected to show an AAGR of over 20% between 2018 and 2023

The rise of curved screen conduces to the growth of 3D glass industry. Global 3D glass market size was approximately USD1.38 billion in 2017, soaring by 55.2% from a year earlier, a figure projected to surge to USD2.13 billion in 2018 and USD5.0 billion in 2023 in the wake of higher penetration of 3D glass (about 16.2% in 2017).

In the downstream markets, 3D glass is often used in smartphones and wearable devices and also finds small application in head-mounted VR devices, vehicle console display, portable dashboard, etc..







In particular, smartphones consume 3D glass most for the moment, in 2017 making up over 70% of total 3D glass demand worldwide, and even a higher proportion, above 90%, in China. Over the past two years, 3D glass was not only applied to high-end cellphone models but employed by low- and mid-end smartphone brands like. Global penetration of 3D glass into smartphones rocketed to 8.1% in 2017 from 0.5% in 2015, and is predicted to outstrip 30.0% in 2023.







As wearable device market has grown mature over the years, its demand for 3D glass keeps rising. The world's demand for 3D glass from wearable devices reached about 38 million pieces in 2017, with an estimated AAGR of over 35.0% during 2018-2023.







As concerns competition, two key players now seize a combined over 90% share in the Chinese 3D glass market, of which the former alone grabs 50% at least. Smaller players have however worked hard on 3D glass layout in recent years. The monopoly in the market is to be broken and competition will prick up in the coming years.







The 3D glass industry in China will be facilitated by the following:

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) announced the commercial use of 5G system in late 2017, so metal smartphone case becomes more detrimental to signal receiving while non-metallic materials like glass begin to emerge.

(MIIT) announced the commercial use of 5G system in late 2017, so metal smartphone case becomes more detrimental to signal receiving while non-metallic materials like glass begin to emerge. AMOLED screen is used more widely. Use of such display needs 3D glass.

Global and China 3D Glass Industry Chain Report, 2018-2023 highlights the following:

Global 3D glass industry (supply, demand, market structure, etc.);

Chinese 3D glass market (size, structure, patents, prices, competitive pattern, drivers, etc.);

3D glass production materials (glass substrate, polishing materials, coating materials, ink, etc.) (market size, competitive pattern, etc.);

3D glass processing equipment (hot bending machine, CNC engraving machine, flat grinding machine, etc.) (market size, competition, processing technology, etc.);

Downstream applications (smartphone, wearable device, VR, etc.) (market status, demand for 3D glass, etc.);

17 global and Chinese 3D glass manufacturers (operation, 3D glass business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview of 3D Glass







1.1 Definition



1.2 Advantage



1.3 Production Process



1.4 Industry Chain



1.5 Industry Characteristics



1.5.1 Periodicity



1.5.2 Seasonality



1.5.3 Regionality



1.5.4 High Processing Barrier







2. Global 3D Glass Industry







2.1 Market Size



2.1.1 Supply



2.1.2 Demand



2.2 Market Structure



2.3 Regional Structure







3. 3D Glass Industry in China







3.1 Market



3.1.1 Market Size



3.1.2 Market Structure



3.2 Patent



3.2.1 Total Quantity



3.2.2 Pattern



3.3 Competitive Landscape



3.4 Market Price



3.5 Market Drivers







4. 3D Glass Production Materials







4.1 Glass Substrate



4.1.1 Production Technology



4.1.2 Market Size



4.1.3 Competitive Landscape



4.2 Polishing Material



4.2.1 Market Status



4.2.2 Competitive Landscape



4.3 Other



4.3.1 Coating Materials



4.3.2 Ink







5. 3D Glass Processing Equipment







5.1 Hot Bending Machine



5.1.1 Market Size



5.1.2 Competition



5.2 CNC Engraving Machine



5.2.1 Market Size



5.2.2 Competition



5.2.3 Processing Technology



5.2.4 Core Technology



5.2.5 Development Trend



5.3 Flat Grinding Machine



5.3.1 Overview



5.3.2 Competitive Landscape







6. Main Applications







6.1 Smartphone



6.1.1 Market Size



6.1.2 Advantages of 3D Glass Phone Screen



6.1.3 Trends of Phone Screen



6.1.4 Mobile Phone Brands Adopting 3D Glass



6.2 Wearable Device



6.2.1 Market Size



6.2.2 3D Glass Application



6.3 VR



6.3.1 Market Size



6.3.2 3D Glass Application







7. Key 3D Glass Manufacturers





Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Vivo

OPPO

Biel Crystal Manufactory

Lens Technology

O-Film Tech

BYD Electronics

Jiangxi Lianchuang Electronics

Wuhu Token Sciences

Truly International

Shenzhen DJN Optronics

Henan Comyoung Electronics

JANUS ( Dongguan ) Precision Components

