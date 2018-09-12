Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market 2018-2023 - Major Players are MAXON Computer, Autodesk, The Foundry Visionmongers, and Apple

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global 3D mapping and modelling market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 21.75% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$17.292 billion by 2023, increasing from US$5.310 billion in 2017.

3D mapping is a solution that helps to build 3D maps of the surroundings with accuracy and details. 3D modelling is defined as a process of developing a 3D surface of any object or place by using specialized software. 3D mapping and modelling enable the users to view 3D images without the use of special equipment and easily create and access 3D geographic locations with greater texture and topographic accuracy.

Increasing demand for 3D-enabled and 3D-supporting devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices are augmenting the demand for 3D mapping. Growing media and entertainment industry is a key market segment owing to the use of 3D mapping for real-world images and 3D modelling for merging 3D effects.

Growth in aging population and increasing number of chronic disease patients is escalating the demand for 3D mapping and 3D modellingsolutions by the healthcare industry as the technology is used to map human anatomy and helps in the surgery processes.

Geographically, Europe will witness the significant growth of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market during the forecast period due to a booming automotive industry which uses the technology for the assembly line and prototype. Growing healthcare industry, as well as rising building and construction activity in the region, will further propel the regional market growth in the coming years. However, the growth of 3D mapping and modelling market will be hindered due to lack of awareness among end-users and requirement of huge initial investment, especially in developing countries.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are MAXON Computer, Autodesk Inc., The Foundry Visionmongers, and Apple Inc. among others.







