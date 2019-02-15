Global 3D Metrology Market 2019-2024: Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional Data for Modelling and Analysis Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOL), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D metrology market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2024.



The major driving factors for the 3D metrology market are the highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modeling and analysis, focus on quality control, and an increase in R&D spending. However, lack of expertise to efficiently handle 3D metrology systems and high cost incurred for setting up the 3D metrology facility are expected to limit the growth of this market.



Hardware segment to hold largest market share among other offerings in 2018



Increasing adoption of 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery to maintain product quality is the major driver for the growth of the hardware market. Also, the growing market for CMM drives the growth of hardware offering in the 3D metrology market. CMM is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle.



3D AoI to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024



3D AoI inspection technology serves as an effective tool for volumetric and co-planarity inspections. It also provides details on height information of lead tips, BGAs, chip components, and reflowed solder fillets, as well as critical dimensional information of any height-sensitive component.



Reverse engineering continues to grow at a significant rate during forecast period



Reverse engineering is used in industries for 3D modeling, reconstruction from the scanned data, and data for digital simulation. Both CMMs and 3D scanners are used for reverse engineering. However, using 3D scanners is advantageous as the measurement of soft or fragile parts, and detection of a large number of points can be done in a short time. Reverse engineering is used in areas such as turbine blades, car body parts, engine parts, gears, antennas, boat parts, and medical implants.



Aerospace & defense industry is among major contributors in 3D metrology market



Manufacturing and assembling of an aircraft require a high level of accuracy in which 3D metrology plays a vital role. In the aerospace industry, 3D metrology processes are used for making precision parts such as frames, wings, sub-assemblies, simulators, test beds, and engines. In 3D metrology, laser trackers and portable arm coordinate measuring machines are used to ensure that the calibration of the equipment meets the quality standards and regulations for critical aerospace and aeronautic components.



North America to witness the highest growth during forecast period



The large market share is owing to the growing aerospace and automotive industries in North America and the presence of a large number of distributors for metrology equipment. The continuous technological advancements and financial support from the government further propel the growth of this market. Also, the presence of a number of automobile manufacturers and research institutes in this region has increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment, which is fuelling the growth of the North American 3D metrology market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the 3D Metrology Market

4.2 3D Metrology Market, By Offering

4.3 3D Metrology Market, By Application

4.4 Product and Industry Snapshot of 3D Metrology Market

4.5 US Held Largest Share of 3D Metrology Market (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional Data for Modelling and Analysis

5.2.1.2 Increase in R&D Spending

5.2.1.3 Focus on Quality Control

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Incurred for Setting Up 3D Metrology Facility

5.2.2.2 Lack of Expertise to Efficiently Handle 3D Metrology Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cloud Computing Services Offer Effective Cost and Time Saving

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Industry 4.0

5.2.3.3 Upsurge in Demand for 3D Metrology Services

5.2.3.4 Increase in Rentals and Leasing Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions



6 3D Metrology Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 After-Sales Services

6.4.2 Software as A Service

6.4.3 Storage as A Service

6.4.4 Measurement Services



7 3D Metrology Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

7.3 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

7.3.1 Bridge CMM

7.3.2 Gantry CMM

7.3.3 Horizontal Arm CMM

7.3.4 Cantilever CMM

7.3.5 Articulated Arm CMM

7.4 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

7.4.1 3D Laser Scanner

7.4.2 Structured Light Scanner

7.4.3 Laser Tracker

7.5 Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

7.5.1 Vision System

7.5.2 Measuring Microscope

7.5.3 Optical Comparator

7.5.4 Multisensor Measuring System

7.6 Automated Optical Inspection

7.7 Form Measurement



8 3D Metrology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Quality Control and Inspection

8.3 Reverse Engineering

8.4 Virtual Simulation

8.5 Other Applications



9 3D Metrology Market, By End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.1 Aircraft Components

9.2.2 Defense

9.2.3 Space Exploration

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Automotive Design & Styling

9.3.2 Pilot Plant Metrology

9.3.3 Automotive Component Inspection

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Architecture & Construction

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Orthopedics and Prosthetics

9.5.2 Medical Devices

9.5.3 Dental

9.6 Electronics

9.7 Energy & Power

9.7.1 Turbines (Gas, Wind, & Hydro)

9.7.2 Solar Panel

9.8 Heavy Machinery Industry

9.9 Mining

9.10 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Strategies Adopted By Top Players

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Partnerships, Contracts, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4 Microquadrants

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Strength of Product Offering (26 Companies)

11.6 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Companies)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Hexagon

12.1.2 Faro Technologies

12.1.3 Nikon Metrology

12.1.4 Carl Zeiss

12.1.5 Kla-Tencor

12.1.6 Jenoptik

12.1.7 Renishaw

12.1.8 Mitutoyo Corporation

12.1.9 GOM

12.1.10 Creaform

12.1.11 Perceptron

12.1.12 3D Digital Corporation

12.1.13 Automated Precision

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Jlm Advanced Technical Services

12.2.2 Precision Products

12.2.3 Carmar Accuracy



