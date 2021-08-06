FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 533 Companies: 125 - Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; Applied Materials, Inc.; Automated Precision, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC; Creaform, Inc.; CyberOptics Corporation; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Hexagon AB; Jenoptik AG; Keyence Corporation; KLA Corporation; Mitutoyo Corporation; Nikon Metrology NV; Perceptron, Inc.; Renishaw plc; WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG; Zygo Corporation. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Product (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Other Products); End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2024

3D metrology or 3D measurement represents a sophisticated technology providing accurate and precise 3D measurement information. 3D metrology technology accurately captures distance, point, height and length of an object. The technology uses precise measurement data to convert real objects into architectural images. Measurement data helps to address manufacturing issues and enables better quality control in all production stages. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Metrology is projected to reach US$14 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for 3D Metrology, accounting for an estimated 27.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period.

The ability to provide quick, timely and accurate results is fueling growth in the 3D metrology market. Growth in the 3D metrology market is being driven by the rising need for maintaining high quality standards in manufacturing operations. Given its ability to capture large 3D data volumes for analysis and modeling, 3D metrology is used in manufacturing, automotive, energy & power, aerospace & defense, medical, heavy machinery, architecture and construction, as well as electronics sectors. The growing adoption of automation and emergence of smart factories are driving adoption of 3D metrology. However, high installation costs of 3D metrology plants together with lack of trained manpower for operating 3D metrology devices is expected to impede market growth. Asia represents a key market, led by the positive economic environment especially in emerging markets. Also, with Asia-Pacific being a major automotive manufacturing hub, there is growing demand for 3D metrology products for conducting quality inspections during the manufacturing process in the industry. 3D metrology offerings are also witnessing high demand from the electronics industry, with the products being used in conducting quality inspections during the manufacturing process. Growth in North America is being driven by rising demand from automotive and aerospace industries. In addition to strong government support, the region is home to a large number of metrology equipment distributors.

The market for Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) is forecast to capture dominant market share owing to its ability to generate accurate measurements. A large number of end-use industries prefer the use of CMMs over all other available options for performing 3D measurements of objects. Driven by the growing popularity of CMMs, the demand for product development processes incorporating quality standards across manufacturing industries is expected to spur growth of the worldwide market for 3D metrology systems. More

