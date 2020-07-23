Global 3D Motion Capture System Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Use of Cloud-Based Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Motion Capture System Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by System (Optical, Non-Optical) Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D motion capture system market was valued at USD 163 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 266 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the 3D motion capture system market is driven by increasing demand for high-quality 3D animation across industries, technological innovations in computer vision, and popularity of science fiction movies among the young population.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the 3D motion capture system market.

The non-optical 3D motion capture system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-optical systems are relatively cheaper than optical systems. Moreover, non-optical systems provide real-time data output with immediate feedback. The system offers multiple performance captures and does not use markers for operation. Hence, they are widely used for applications that require a reliable service.

The media and entertainment segment is projected to account for the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture systems for broadcast, live shows, and gaming. Because of the easy and real-time implementation of 3D motion capture systems for creating and animating new creatures and models in games and films, the media and entertainment application has a high share in the overall market. The economic effects of COVID-19 are expected to impact the media and entertainment industry, which is expected to influence the growth of the 3D motion capture system market in 2020.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for 3D motion capture systems. Media and entertainment are some of the main application areas of 3D motion capture systems. Thus, increasing applications of animation across films are likely to create demand for 3D motion capture systems in the country. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Asian countries under lockdown have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units. Thus, widely mandated stay-at-home orders are already having an impact on the various markets in APAC. This has impacted the demand for 3D motion capture systems in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 3D Motion Capture System Market, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

4.2 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Component

4.3 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Application

4.4 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Technology and Region

4.5 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for High-Quality 3D Animations Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Technological Innovations in Computer Vision

5.2.1.3 Real-Time Data with Exceptional Spatial and Temporal Accuracy

5.2.1.4 Popularity of Science-Fiction Movies Among Young Population

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Specific Hardware and Software Required for Data Processing

5.2.2.2 Decline in Demand for 3D Motion Capture System Due to Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of 3D Mocap Systems in Biomechanics, Medical, and Industrial Applications

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Cloud-Based Platforms for 3D Motion Capture

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for High-End Processors

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Motion Capture System



6 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Systems

6.2.1 Media and Entertainment to Drive Market

6.2.1.1 Active Marker

6.2.1.2 Passive Maker

6.2.1.2.1 3D Depth Sensing

6.2.1.2.2 Time-Of-Flight

6.2.1.2.3 Structured Light

6.2.1.3 Markerless

6.2.1.4 Underwater

6.3 Non-Optical Systems

6.3.1 Use of Non-Optical Systems for Real-Time Data Output in Motion Capture

6.3.1.1 Mechanical Systems

6.3.1.2 Inertial Systems

6.3.1.3 Electromagnetic Systems



7 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Increasing Demand from Life Science and Engineering to Boost Market for Hardware

7.2.1.1 Cameras

7.2.1.2 Sensors

7.2.1.3 Communication Devices

7.2.1.3.1 Switches and Hubs

7.2.1.3.2 Connectors and Cables

7.2.1.4 Accessories

7.2.1.4.1 Markers

7.2.1.4.2 Mounting Equipment

7.2.1.4.3 Lenses and Filters

7.2.1.4.4 Calibration Tools

7.2.1.4.5 Force Plates

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Optical Systems to Hold Largest Share of Software During Forecast Period

7.3.1.1 Packaged Software

7.3.1.2 Plugin Software

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Installation Segment to Hold Largest Size in Services During Forecast Period

7.4.1.1 Installation

7.4.1.2 Consulting and Planning

7.4.1.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance



8 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Covid-19 Impact on Applications of 3D Motion Capture

8.3 Media and Entertainment

8.3.1 Media and Entertainment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

8.3.1.1 Gaming

8.3.1.2 Film Production

8.3.1.3 Live Performance/Shows

8.3.1.4 Broadcast

8.4 Biomechanical Research and Medical

8.4.1 Gait Analysis, Rehabilitation, and Sports Science Driving Use of 3D Motion Capture Systems

8.4.1.1 Sports Science

8.4.1.2 Neuroscience

8.4.1.3 Animal Science

8.4.1.4 Clinical Gait Analysis

8.4.1.5 Mri and Surgery

8.5 Engineering & Design and Industrial

8.5.1 3D Motion Capture Systems Enable Easy and Accurate Motion Analysis of Unmanned Systems/Drones and Robots

8.5.1.1 Unmanned Systems and Robotics

8.5.1.2 Ergonomics

8.5.1.3 Aerodynamics

8.5.1.4 Military Training

8.5.1.5 Marine and Underwater

8.6 Education

8.6.1 Motion Capture System Helps Students Gain Better Understanding of Biomechanics and Ergonomics

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Agriculture and Sound Analysis Offers High Growth Opportunities for 3D Motion Capture Systems

8.7.1.1 Precision Agriculture

8.7.1.2 Sound and Motion Analysis



9 3D Motion Capture System Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players in 3D Motion Capture System Market

10.3 Microquadrants Overview

10.3.1 Visionaries

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Contracts

10.4.3 Partnerships

10.4.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Noitom

11.1.2 Northern Digital (NDI)

11.1.3 Optitrack

11.1.4 Vicon Motion System

11.1.5 Xsens Technologies

11.1.6 Motion Analysis

11.1.7 Motus Digital

11.1.8 Phasespace

11.1.9 Qualiysis

11.1.10 Simi Reality Motion Systems

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Ar Tracking

11.2.2 Codamotion

11.2.3 Dari Motion

11.2.4 Metria Innovation

11.2.5 Motion Workshop

11.2.6 Nansense

11.2.7 Noraxon

11.2.8 Phoenix Technologies

11.2.9 Rokoko Electronics

11.2.10 STT Systems

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

