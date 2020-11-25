Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2020-2030: Focus on Prototyping, Tooling and Final Parts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D-Printed Footwear 2020-2030, an Analysis of the Market Potential of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the revenue opportunities offered by the global footwear segment, reflecting the latest advances in the three key segments where 3D printing technologies are impacting footwear production: prototyping, tooling and final parts.



The report also provides the latest ten-year forecasts of footwear parts produced as well as the AM materials consumed to produce them. Other ten-year forecasts in the report are of the AM hardware and printers used for the evolving 3D-printed footwear industry. A breakdown by geography is also included.

While prototyping and tooling continue to be identified as key applications for AM in footwear, the ultimate goal of the industry is to use AM to automate footwear part production. The application analysis in this report thus focuses on the opportunity around final parts, in this report we provide the most accurate data analyses and projections available of the number and revenues associated with 3D printing of midsoles, insoles and uppers for the next ten-year period.

The report also profiles the key manufacturers involved in the 3D-printed footwear revolution including: Carbon, voxeljet, HP, Voxel8, Kings3D, Formlabs, Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Prodways, BASF, ECCO, German RepRap, Adidas, Nike, Reebok, New Balance, Under Armour and Timberland.



Extensive interviews with key market innovators and drivers were conducted in order to provide this most up-to-date market scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Accelerating AM Adoption in the Footwear Industry

1.1 Drivers for Additive Manufacturing Adoption in Footwear Production

1.2 Goldilocks Footwear Manufacturing

1.2.1 Differentiating Between Footwear Robotic Manufacturing and 3D Printing of Footwear Parts

1.3 Designing for Footwear Additive Manufacturing (DfFAM)

1.4 Ten-year Forecast of Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Footwear Industry



Chapter Two: Evolving AM Hardware Adoption Scenarios in the Footwear Industry

2.1 Key AM Hardware Technologies for the Footwear Industry

2.1.1 Ten-year Forecast for AM Hardware in Footwear

2.2 Vat Photopolymerization Technologies Used in the Footwear Segment

2.2.1 Photopolymerization Hardware Companies' Strategies for the Footwear Segment

2.2.2 Forecast of Photopolymerization AM Hardware Opportunities in Footwear

2.3 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Technologies Used in the Footwear Segment

2.3.1 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Companies' Strategies for Footwear

2.3.2 Forecast of Polymer Powder Bed Fusion AM Hardware Opportunities in Footwear

2.4 Material Extrusion Technologies Used in the Footwear Segment

2.4.1 Material Extrusion Hardware Companies' Strategies for Footwear

2.4.2 Forecast of Material Extrusion AM Hardware Opportunities in Footwear

2.5 Material Jetting Technologies Used in the Footwear Segment

2.5.1 Material Jetting Hardware Companies' Strategies for Footwear

2.5.2 Forecast of Material Jetting AM Hardware Opportunities in Footwear

2.6 Geographic Distribution of AM Hardware Sales in the Footwear Industry

2.6.1 Taking a Closer Look at Geographic PBF and Photopolymerization Hardware Trends



Chapter Three: Evolving Material Demand in Footwear Additive Manufacturing as Thermosets Join Powders and Resins

3.1 Key Materials for Footwear AM

3.2 Key Materials Manufacturers Strategies for Footwear AM

3.3 Ten-year Forecast for Materials Demand and Revenues in Footwear AM

3.3.1 Ten-year Forecast of Materials Demand and Revenues Opportunity in Footwear AM

3.3.2 Ten-year Forecast of Materials Revenues by Type of AM Application in Footwear AM

3.3.3 Ten-year Forecast of Materials Demand by Type of Material in Footwear AM

3.4 Geographic Distribution of Material Revenues in Footwear Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Four: AM Services, Software and Data Capturing for Mass Customization of Footwear

4.1 Footwear AM Services

4.2 Key Software Strategies in Footwear 3D Printing

4.2.1 Professional Shoe Design Software

4.2.2 Use of Traditional CAD/CAE Software for Footwear

4.2.3 Footwear Software from AM Hardware Companies

4.3 Tackling the Data Capturing Challenge

4.3.1 Foot Data 3D Capturing Hardware and Software

4.3.2 Stepping Online

4.4 Ten-year Forecast for Footwear 3D Data Capturing Services, Hardware and Software



Chapter Five: The Applications Driving Additive Manufacturing Adoption in the Footwear Industry

5.1 Evolution and Outlook of Footwear 3D Printing Applications

5.1.1 Key Technological Investments

5.1.1.1 adidas

5.1.1.2 Nike

5.1.1.3 New Balance

5.1.1.4 Under Armour

5.1.1.5 Reebok

5.1.2 Key Financial Investments

5.2 Evolution and Outlook of Footwear 3D Printing Applications

5.3 Future Developments for Footwear AM Applications and Production

5.3.1 Ten-year Forecast of Footwear AM Revenue Opportunities by Application Type

5.3.1.1 Ten-year Forecast of Footwear Final Parts Opportunities

5.4 Geographic Distribution of Key Applications Revenues in Footwear Additive Manufacturing

5.4.1 Geographic Analysis of Footwear AM Final Parts

5.4.2 Geographic Analysis of Footwear 3D-Printed Prototypes

5.4.3 Geographic Analysis of 3D-printed Footwear Production Tools (Molds/Lasts/Patterns)

5.5 End-use-part-specific Ten-year Forecast for Footwear AM

5.5.1 Analysis of End-use Footwear Parts Demand

5.5.2 Analysis of Revenue Opportunities for 3D-printed Midsoles

5.5.3 Analysis of Revenue Opportunities for 3D-printed Insoles

5.5.4 Analysis of Revenue Opportunities for 3D-printed Uppers (including Outsoles and Heels)

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems

Adidas

BASF

Carbon

ECCO

EOS

Formlabs

German RepRap

HP

Kings3D

New Balance

Nike

Prodways

Reebok

Stratasys

Timberland

Under Armour

Voxel8

voxeljet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syem1y

