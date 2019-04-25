Global 3D-Printed Footwear Markets, 2019-2029: Midsoles 3D Printing - The Most Significant Revenue Oopportunity, Generating as Much as $1.5 Billion

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D-Printed Footwear 2019-2029, an Analysis of the Market Potential of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of additive manufacturing (AM) and revenues connected to 3D printed footwear products are projected to generate over $6.5 billion (USD) in yearly global revenues by 2029, growing at a 19.5% CAGR. The report also goes on to forecast that that by 2023 over $1 billion (USD) will be generated by 3D printed footwear parts alone, including additively manufactured insoles, midsoles and uppers.

From the Report:

The researcher expects that footwear 3D printing related revenues currently represent roughly 0.3% of global footwear market revenues. This value - which is inclusive of AM hardware, AM software, prototyping and tooling as well as end-use products related revenues - is expected to grow to about 1.5% of overall global footwear revenues by 2029.

Prototyping via 3D printing is a relatively consolidated practice in the footwear industry and it is expected to continue to expand as the sector continues its transition toward digital additive manufacturing for final parts production. The key benefits of implementing 3D printing in production are similar to those observed in most consumer (and non-consumer) products.

The 3D printed footwear segment is expected to become the largest 3D printed consumer product segment - along with housewares. This is the only segment today where cases of mass production through AM processes have proven to be viable solutions and cost-effective solutions. The researcher expects that this trend will continue to increase as the cost of materials decreases and the speed and productivity of AM technologies increases.

The most relevant family of AM hardware technologies used in footwear mass production today is photopolymerization, intended as both traditional (SLA/DLP), and layerless, such as Carbon's digital light synthesis. Powder bed fusion, intended both as SLS (laser based) but also thermal PBF technologies such as HP's multijet fusion and - the researcher expects - voxeljet HSS (high speed sintering) are also highly relevant for mass customization applications.

Overall demand of AM materials in the footwear industry is expected to reach 3.7 thousand metric tonnes by 2029. AM Powders are expected to experience the most demand by the end of the forecast period, representing 1.8 million tonnes, roughly 50% of total material demand.

While most current footwear industry AM needs are outsourced to either dedicated or generalist prototyping and production services, the researcher expects that over time the majority of AM usage in the footwear industry will take place in-house. This means that footwear is a key long-term opportunity for hardware manufacturers but also a key short and medium terms opportunity for AM service bureaus.

Much of the footwear industry's prototyping and mold-making services are carried out in Asia, where most of the footwear mass manufacturing takes place.

Adoption of additive manufacturing in the footwear industry is highly dependent on the greater availability of 3D data capturing technologies that can seamlessly acquire user biometric and geometric information.

Final parts are already a very significant business opportunity in footwear 3D printing, representing 34% of all revenues associated with 3D-printed footwear parts and growing to 54%.

Midsoles 3D printing is expected to be the most significant revenue opportunity, generating as much as $1.5 billion by the end of the forecast period and growing at a 24% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Footwear as the Largest Consumer End-use Segment for AM

1.1 The Global Footwear Industry and Trends

1.1.1 The Global Footwear Market Landscape: Ready, Set, Go

1.1.2 Defining Footwear

1.1.3 Trends in the Footwear Sector

1.1.3.1 Mass Customized Orthopedic Insoles and Sandals

1.1.3.2 Mass Produced Midsoles

1.1.3.3 Limited Editions

1.1.3.4 Designer and Luxury Products

1.1.3.5 Mass Produced Uppers

1.1.3.6 Fast Prototyping and Molding

1.2 Key Drivers for Adoption of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry

1.3 Factors Limiting Adoption of AM in Footwear Manufacturing

1.4 The AM Market for Footwear vs. All 3D Printable Consumer Products

1.4.1 AM Hardware for Footwear Production

1.4.2 AM Materials for Footwear Production

1.5 Technologies and Materials for 3D-printed Footwear

1.5.1 Technologies and Materials for Insoles and Midsoles Production

1.5.2 Footwear Customization Hardware and Software

1.5.3 Printed Uppers Technologies and Materials

1.6 Global Trends in 3D-printed Footwear

1.7 Ten-year Global Market Outlook for 3D-printed Footwear

1.7.1 Ten-year Forecast for AM-industry Specific Revenue Segments Involved with Footwear Production



Chapter Two: AM Hardware and Materials for Footwear Production Workflow

2.1 Footwear 3D Printing Hardware

2.1.1 Vat Photopolymerization in Footwear Manufacturing

2.1.1.1 Types of Photopolymerization Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.1.1.2 Typical Use of Photopolymerization Hardware in Footwear Prototyping and Molding

2.1.2 Powder Bed Fusion in Footwear Manufacturing

2.1.2.1 Types of PBF Hardware Units Sold in Footwear

2.1.2.2 Typical Use of PBF Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.1.3 Material Extrusion in Footwear Manufacturing

2.1.3.1 Types of Material Extrusion Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.1.3.2 Typical Use of Material Extrusion Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.1.3.3 Types of Material Jetting Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.1.3.4 Typical Use of Material Jetting Hardware Sold in Footwear

2.2 Materials for Footwear 3D Printing

2.2.1 Ten-year Forecast for All AM Materials in the Footwear Industry

2.2.2 Photopolymers in Footwear, from Prototypes and Molds to Final Parts

2.2.3 AM Powders in Footwear Production

2.2.4 Filaments and Other Extrusion Materials for Footwear

2.2.5 Jet Photopolymer to Drive Footwear Creativity



Chapter Three: 3D Printing Services and Technologies for Mass Customization of Footwear

3.1 The Rise of 3D Printing Service Providers in the Footwear Industry

3.1.1 Relevant Cases for Outsourcing 3D Printing Services in the Footwear Industry

3.2 3D Data Capturing Technologies and Processes for Footwear Mass Customization

3.2.1 Foot Data 3D Capturing Hardware and Software

3.2.1.1 RSscan

3.2.1.2 Fitstation

3.2.1.3 AlbertOS

3.2.1.4 Other Custom Foot 3D Scanners

3.2.2 Taking a Step Online

3.2.3 Ten-year Forecast of Revenues from Mass Customization Hardware and Software



Chapter Four: Additive Manufacturing Applications in Footwear Production

4.1 Footwear 3D Printing Workflows

4.1.1 Footwear Mass Customization

4.2 3D Printing Applications for Footwear

4.2.1 Ten-year Forecast of All Printed Parts in the End-to-end Footwear Production Cycle

4.3 3D-printed Prototypes in Footwear

4.4 3D-printed Tools (Molds, Patterns and Lasts for Indirect Production) in Footwear

4.5 3D Printing for Footwear Final Parts and End-use Products

4.6 Types of 3D-printed Footwear Final Parts and Products



Companies Mentioned



3D Systems

3DTi

3ntr

adidas

Aetrex ECCO

Anta

Brooks Running

Carbon

Crocs

EOS

Feetz

Kings 3D

New Balance

Nike

OESH Shoes

Phits

Prodways

RESA

SOLS Systems

Scientifeet

Stratasys

Superfeet

Under Armour

Union Tech

Voxel8

Wiivv

Zoles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/musr7v

