Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in Direct Digital Manufacturing, Emergence of Desktop Printers, & 4D Printing

The global market for 3D printed medical devices - should grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $4.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for 3D printed medical devices should grow from $632.6 million in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific market for 3D printed medical devices should grow from $367.5 million in 2021 to $1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

3D printed medical devices are a segment of the larger medical device industry. These devices can be manufactured at end-user facilities with 3D printers and compatible scanners and software or purchased through a 3D printing vendor, which uses transmitted patient scans digitally to print the device that is then delivered to the healthcare provider.

There are numerous end-user markets for 3D printed medical devices. Hospitals, physical therapist clinics, outpatient care centers and physicians' offices worldwide use millions of medical devices for implanting joints, surgeries (instruments), joint braces (orthopedics) and prosthetics. 3D printed orthodontic appliances are becoming increasingly common and are manufactured in-house at a growing rate.

The term 3D printing originally referred to a process that deposits a binder material onto a powder bed with inkjet printer heads layer by layer. More recently, the term is being used to encompass a broader variety of additive manufacturing techniques.

While the industry is enjoying dramatic success, there are hurdles to maintaining this in the future. Insiders recognize the continued need for global industry standards, both in terminology and production methodologies but also in testing standards and safety standards. Many of these standards are being applied to the industry by government agencies that test devices and give approval to new devices, but it is the industry companies that will work together to enhance these standards.

Government regulations are another hurdle for industry companies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves devices and sets guidelines that companies must adhere to when submitting new devices to testing.

The FDA issued guidance for 3D printing medical device manufacturers in 2017 which serves as technical considerations for additive manufactured devices. The guidance is intended for public health safety and product development.

