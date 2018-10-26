Global 3D Printed Metals Patent Landscape Analysis 2018

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printed Metals: A Patent Landscape Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2018 report is based on an extensive search of relevant U.S. and foreign patents issued over a 20-year rolling period and patent applications published through June 2018 related to metals used for 3D printing and processes for making such metals. This report - which is the only one of its kind has two components: (1) a 3D printing metals patent database and (2) a visually illustrative presentation of the data in charts and graphs, accompanied by granular analysis and guidance by an in-house IP analyst.

Patent Database

This patent database for 3D printed metals is based on searches for U.S. and WIPO patents and published patent applications over a 20-year rolling period. The database provides the following details: patent/publication number, assignee, title, abstract, filing date, publication date, status, PCT data, priority date, priority country, inventor, patent family information, forward citation, backward citation.

Executive Summary:



GE and HC Starck have the broadest 3D printed metals patent coverage. Although GE and Starck own the same number of 3D printing metals patents, GE appears to be focused more on nickel and titanium and Starck appears to be focused more on tantalum and niobium. Hitachi has the third broadest coverage with Cabot in fourth and Hamilton Sundstrand at fifth place. EOS and GE have taken strong patent positions which will provide them with advantages over other metal machine companies such as 3D Systems which has lower patent coverage than the researcher would have expected.



Metals for Powder Bed Fusion appear to have the widest coverage in the 3D metals patent database. EOS has the broadest coverage for such metals, with patents for aluminum, steel, tungsten, and noble metals. Hamilton Sundstrand has the second broadest coverage, with patents for aluminum, ferrous steel, and nickel.



There are many patents for the various types of metal powders (about 70% of the references) for use in Powder Bed Fusion and Binder Jetting applications. However, there appear to be fewer patents for metals for Material Extrusion (e.g., metal-filled rods and filaments), Material Jetting (e.g., liquified metal particles), and Directed Energy Deposition (e.g., wire and aerosolized powders). The rsearcher sees this as a technology gap that firms could look to exploit.



While patent litigation is fairly minimal at this point in time, the rsearcher sees that situation changing as the metal 3D printing market continues to grow. The firm expects to see greater activity in firms looking to protect market position or invalidate existing patents. Expect more efforts to drive licensing relationships as well.



Universities and research institutions are important owners of 3D printing metals patents and applications. While they do not manufacture and sell such metals, their patents and applications are sought for licensing for companies looking to secure strong market positions and can produce large annual revenues for the companies.

This 3D printed metals patent analysis report covers such vital questions as:



Which companies are obtaining patents in the 3D printed metals space?

Top 20 companies

Cumulatively, over a 20-year rolling period

Subsisting patents

Published applications

Patent filing and issuance trends over a 20-year rolling period

Which universities and research institutions are obtaining patents in the 3D printed metals space?

Top 20 institutions

Patent filing and issuance trends over a 20-year rolling period

Who are the inventors in this space?

Top 20 inventors

Top inventors by company

Patent filing and issuance trends over a 20-year rolling period

What are the patent filing and issuance trends over a 20-year rolling period (total numbers)?

U.S.

WIPO countries

Which patents are being cited against pending applications (forward citation)?

Top 20 references, ranked

Top 20 references, by description

How is technology in this space distributed among patent classifications?

U.S. classes

International classes

How has the technology evolved, by company?

U.S. Classes

International classes

How has the technology evolved, by type?

U.S. Classes

International classes

Which countries are leading patent issuance in this space?

Top 20 countries, cumulatively

Top 20 countries, current

Top inventors, by country

How are metals patents distributed?

By type of metal

By company

By 3D printing process

How are metals applications distributed?

By process and company

What is the patent landscape for metals?

By type of metal

By 3D printing process that uses the metal

By company

What are the trends in patent abandonment in this space?

20-year rolling period

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gm9f87/global_3d_printed?w=5

