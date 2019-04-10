Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market to 2023 Featuring ExOne, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, Envision Tec Gmbh, Voxeljet, Optomec, EOS, & Materialise

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology, By Use, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Printing market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in industrial sectors along with improvement and expansion of manufacturing industries. The market is expected to grow owing to technological development. Such developments will not only affect the faster printing processes but also enhance the printing material's variety and quality.



The market primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading 3D printing manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which are more relying on the latest technologies. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the construction of infrastructure projects.



The report analysed the potential of global 3D Printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Global 3D Printing Manufacturer Players



7. Global 3D Printing Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global 3D Printing Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

7.2 Global 3D Printing Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Economic Statistics

7.4 Global Industrial Spending Statistics

7.5 Global 3D Printing Market Overview

7.6 Global 3D Printing Market: By Use Type (Personal, commercial), By Value (2013-2023)

7.6.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Use Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.7 Global 3D Printing Market: By Technology Type (S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, Others), By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Technology Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.7 Global 3D Printing Market: By Application Type (Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industry, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Consumer products & Electronics, Architectural), By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Application Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.8 Global 3D Printing Market: By Regional Analysis

7.9 Global Economy Statistics



8. Americas 3D Printing Market: An Analysis



9. Europe 3D Printing Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market: An Analysis



11. Middle east & Africa 3D Printing Market: An Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ExOne

12.2 3D Systems

12.3 Stratasys

12.4 Renishaw

12.5 SLM Solutions

12.6 Envision Tec Gmbh

12.7 Voxeljet

12.8 Optomec

12.9 EOS

12.10 Materialise



