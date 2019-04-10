Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market to 2023 Featuring ExOne, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, Envision Tec Gmbh, Voxeljet, Optomec, EOS, & Materialise
Apr 10, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology, By Use, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D Printing market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in industrial sectors along with improvement and expansion of manufacturing industries. The market is expected to grow owing to technological development. Such developments will not only affect the faster printing processes but also enhance the printing material's variety and quality.
The market primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading 3D printing manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which are more relying on the latest technologies. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the construction of infrastructure projects.
The report analysed the potential of global 3D Printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Trends
5.3 Market Challenges
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6.2 SWOT Analysis
6.3 Market Share of Global 3D Printing Manufacturer Players
7. Global 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
7.1 Global 3D Printing Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)
7.2 Global 3D Printing Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)
7.3 Global Economic Statistics
7.4 Global Industrial Spending Statistics
7.5 Global 3D Printing Market Overview
7.6 Global 3D Printing Market: By Use Type (Personal, commercial), By Value (2013-2023)
7.6.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Use Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)
7.7 Global 3D Printing Market: By Technology Type (S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, Others), By Value (2013-2023)
7.7.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Technology Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)
7.7 Global 3D Printing Market: By Application Type (Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industry, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Consumer products & Electronics, Architectural), By Value (2013-2023)
7.7.1 Global 3D Printing Market: By Application Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)
7.8 Global 3D Printing Market: By Regional Analysis
7.9 Global Economy Statistics
8. Americas 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
9. Europe 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
10. Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
11. Middle east & Africa 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
12. Company Profiles
12.1 ExOne
12.2 3D Systems
12.3 Stratasys
12.4 Renishaw
12.5 SLM Solutions
12.6 Envision Tec Gmbh
12.7 Voxeljet
12.8 Optomec
12.9 EOS
12.10 Materialise
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jgn83
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article