Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market (2020 to 2025) - Development of Advanced Printers Compatible with Ceramics and Metals Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material Type (Oxide Based, Non-Oxide Based), Form, End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Construction), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 116 million in 2020 to USD 384 million by 2025. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for a share of 39.7% in terms of value in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 172 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025

Oxide based ceramics is the fastest-growing, in terms of value.

Oxide-based ceramics dominate the market in terms of value, with a share of 60.0%. This is due to the fact that these ceramics have wide applications in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, electronics, and consumer goods industries, among others. Oxide-based ceramics are economical and hence, are widely used for prototyping and by hobbyists for personal use as well. It is because of the same reason that oxide-based ceramics have 69.0% market share in terms of volume.

Powdered ceramics are the fastest-growing form of 3D printable ceramic, in terms of value.

Powdered ceramics are dominating the 3D printing ceramics market. The main reason is their ease of use and machinability. With new technologies such as laser sintering and binder jetting, powdered ceramics are gaining momentum. Presently, liquid and filament forms hold a small share of the market, and the share of filament is expected to decline in the coming years as powdered and liquid ceramics offer better technical capabilities in printing higher quality products and are widely accepted in the 3D printing ceramics industry.

Commercial/Manufacturing is the fastest-growing application of 3D printing ceramics, in terms of value.

Industries have adopted 3D printing for part production (i.e., a small component of a bigger assembly). This has opened new frontiers in the 3D printing landscape, with companies developing their printing capabilities in terms of speed, material utilization, and printing. Commercial manufacturing of 3D printing ceramics is gaining traction. The US military recently made a contract to buy portable 3D printing factories built in shipping containers.

Aerospace & defense is the fastest-growing end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics, in terms of value.

The advantages of 3D printing ceramics, such as high strength, high stiffness, bio inertness, excellent corrosion resistance, and high thermal stability, have boosted the market in aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries. Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics. The demand for ceramics in this end-use industry has increased in the last few years due to the growing demand for commercial aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

Healthcare is the second-largest end-use industry of 3D printing ceramics with a share of 21.8%, in terms of value, in 2020. The demand for stable bio-implants is rising. Ceramics present a viable, stable, and economical option. 3D printing ceramics are also agile and flexible to meet the design constraints of bio-implants.

Europe is the fastest-growing 3D printing ceramics market.

The global 3D printing ceramics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market in Europe accounted for the largest share of 35.1% in 2020 in terms of value, followed by North America with a share of 32.5% in terms of value in 2020. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market between 2020 and 2025. However, the global 3D printing ceramics market witnessed slower growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 that forced companies to temporarily shut down their operations in various regions to prevent the virus spread. The pandemic adversely affected various end-use industries, including aerospace & defense, construction, and automotive, which weakened the demand for 3D printing ceramics in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Ceramics Market

4.2 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Form and Region, 2019

4.3 3D Printing Ceramics Market Share, by Ceramic Type

4.4 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Application

4.5 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.6 3D Printing Ceramics Market Growth, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Use of Bioceramics for Implants and Dentures

5.1.1.2 Growing Use in Aircraft Brakes and Engine Components

5.1.1.3 Rising Demand for Product Modification and Prototyping

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Low Acceptance Rate in Emerging Economies

5.1.2.2 Less Development in 3D Printing Ceramics as Compared to Metal and Composite Materials

5.1.2.3 Economy of Scale Not Achieved

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increased Investment in 3D Printing Ceramics

5.1.3.2 Development of Advanced Printers Compatible with Ceramics and Metals

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Uncertain Economy After COVID-19

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Ecosystem: 3D Printing Ceramics Market

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printing Ceramics Value Chain

5.6.1 Raw Materials

5.6.2 Intermediates

5.6.3 Oems

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Key Markets for Import/Export

5.11.1 China

5.11.2 Italy

5.11.3 Germany

5.11.4 France

5.11.5 US

5.12 Tariff and Regulations

5.13 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5.14 Case Study Analysis

5.15 3D Printing Ceramics Yc and Ycc Shift

6 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Ceramic Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oxides

6.3 Non-Oxides

7 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filament

7.3 Powder

7.4 Liquid/Slurry

8 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

9 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics

9.6 Construction

9.7 Others

10 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Market Ranking

11.4 Market Evaluation Framework

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Pervasive

11.6.3 Participants

11.6.4 Emerging Leaders

11.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.8 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 3D Ceram (Sinto)

12.1.2 Exone GmbH

12.1.3 3Dresyns

12.1.4 Admatec Europe

12.1.5 Tethon 3D

12.1.6 Steinbach Ag

12.1.7 3D Systems, Inc.

12.1.8 Johnson Matthey

12.1.9 Aon Inni

12.1.10 Ceramtec GmbH

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Zrapid Tech

12.2.2 Trunnano

12.2.3 International Syalons

12.2.4 Formlabs

12.2.5 Kwambio, Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntitf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

