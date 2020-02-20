Global 3D Printing Market Report 2020: Revenues Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 14.56% Through 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing market is predicted to show compelling growth at a CAGR of 14.56% in terms of revenue, during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The primary drivers of the 3D printing market are using of more than one material for printing, rise in the use of 3D printing for enhancing efficiencies in manufacturing, improvement in terms of cost and time, logistically viable technology, large scope for innovation, flexibility for customization, less probability of human errors and being better than the traditional method of production.



Although implementation costs and the shortage of skilled labor or technical expertise act as the restraints of the market, increasing application of 3D printing in healthcare and the rise in the adoption of 3D printing in different industries is likely to create more market opportunities.



The global 3D printing market report includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the field of 3D printing, with a CAGR of 17.39% during the period 2019 to 2027. China, Japan and South Korea are primarily the major contributors to the region. Due to favorable policies, encouraging authorities and financial assistance for research and development, many well-established companies are setting their centers in the region. Although North America and Europe hold a larger market for 3D printing currently, Asia-Pacific has the maximum potential in growth to become the epicenter in the 3D printing market in the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global 3D Printing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Hardware is Largest Component in 3D Printing Market

2.2.2. FDM is Dominant in the Technology Segment of 3D Printing

2.2.3. Functional Part Development is Rapidly Growing Application of 3D Printing

2.2.4. Industrial Products are Produced Extensively Utilizing 3D Printing

2.2.5. Plastic is Widely Used Material 3D Printing

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Better Than Traditional Method of Production

2.6.2. Use of More Than One Material for Printing

2.6.3. Rise in the Use of 3D Printing for Enhancing Efficiencies in Manufacturing

2.6.4. Improvement in Terms of Cost & Time

2.6.5. Logistically Viable Technology

2.6.6. Large Scope for Innovation

2.6.7. Flexibility for Customization

2.6.8. Less Probability of Human Errors

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Implementation Cost

2.7.2. Shortage of Skilled Labour or Technical Expertise

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Application of 3D Printing in Healthcare

2.8.2. Rise in Adoption of 3D Printing in Different Industries

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Possibility of Weak Structural Design

2.9.2. 3D Printing Can Lead to Legal Risks



3. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Hardware

3.2. Software

3.3. Services



4. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Stereolithography

4.2. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

4.3. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4.4. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

4.5. Polyjet Printing

4.6. Inkjet Printing

4.7. Electron Beam Melting

4.8. Laser Metal Deposition

4.9. Digital Light Processing

4.10. Laminated Object Manufacturing



5. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Prototyping

5.2. Tooling

5.3. Functional Part



6. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Industrial Verticals

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Industrial Products

6.6. Power & Energy

6.7. Other Industrial Verticals



7. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Material Type

7.1. Plastic

7.2. Photopolymer

7.3. Metals & Metal Alloys

7.4. Ceramics

7.5. Other Material Types



8. 3D Printing Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Stratasys Ltd.

9.2. 3D Systems

9.3. Arcam AB (General Electric)

9.4. Autodesk Inc.

9.5. Exone Company

9.6. Hoganas AB

9.7. Optomec Inc.

9.8. Organovo Holdings Inc.

9.9. Voxeljet AG

9.10. GE Additive

9.11. HP Inc.



