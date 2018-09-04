Global 3D Printing Plastics Market: Focus on Types (PLA, ABS, PEEK, Nylon/Polyamide, PETG, and PC), Forms, Technologies, and End User (Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is Anticipated to Reach $806.1 Million by 2023, BIS Research Report







The 3D printing prototypes are achieved through various printing materials such as plastics, polymers, metals, ceramics, and others.The 3D printing materials are widely used for the development and production of advanced custom polymers and compounded products.







This empowering innovation is driving the 3D printing and advanced manufacturing industry and is carrying them forward with better solutions.The 3D printing processes currently available are substantial for creating prototypes and end use production part in several types of plastics.







The technological advancements in additive manufacturing (AM) along with the evolution of 3D printing materials such as plastics, ceramics, metals, and others have significantly impacted the way 3D printing is perceived and relied upon by engineers, designers, and manufacturers during the product development and production processes.







Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyethylene Terephthalate Modified Glycol (PETG), nylon/polyamide, and Poly Carbonate (PC) are some of the 3D printing plastics widely used in the end user industries.PLA is the most widely used 3D printing plastic filament in the world.







It is the recommended 3D printing plastic material to be used for most of the desktop 3D printers.PLA is considered as the easiest 3D printing material to work with at the initial stage.







It is one of the eco-friendliest 3D printing materials available and requires less temperature and energy to process.PLA processing is both easier and safer to use and provides smoother and shinier appearance.







PLA can achieve a superior level of print and is less prone to warping. However, when printed with PLA, it is stickier and is prone to jamming the printer nozzle. PLA can be used in the resin form for DLP/SL processes or in the filament form in the FDM process. Shenzhen eSUN industrial Co. Ltd., Polymaker, ColorFabb, 3D Systems, Ninjaflex, Airwolf3D, Matterhackers Inc., and Taulamn3D, are some of the key PLA filament manufacturers in the global 3D printing plastics market.







The global 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% and 21.9% between 2018 and 2023 in terms of value and volume, respectively.







The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global 3D printing plastics market, including market breakdown by type, form, technology, application, and geographical areas.Herein the revenue generated from the types (PLA, ABS, PEEK, PETG, nylon/polyamide, and PC), form (filament and powder), technology (fused deposition molding, selective laser sintering process, and others), application (healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, fashion and aesthetics, aerospace and defense, and others), and geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) are tracked to calculate the overall market size, both in terms of value ($million) and volume (metric tons).







While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global 3D printing plastics market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.







The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five Forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.The most commonly used strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been through business expansions.







Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.







Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America.Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.







This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global 3D printing plastics market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 21 companies with their financial analysis, SWOT, and product portfolio.



The companies profiled in the report are 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema, BASF SE, EOS GmbH, EnvisionTEC, Evonik Industries AG, FormLabs Inc., HP Inc., Prodways Technologies, Proto Labs, Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Stratasys Ltd., Voxeljet AG, XYZ Printing, Inc., Asiga, Aviv3D, Carbon3D Inc., Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co., Ltd., Mcor Technologies, and Ultimaker B.V.







Executive Summary



3D printing has long been considered a tool to quickly design and make unique prototypes of objects. With the advancement of technology, the framework of the manufacturing industry is currently under the process of transformation. The 3D printing technology has brought a revolutionary change in the manufacturing industry. The first 3D printing prototype was attempted by Dr Kodama for his development of a rapid prototyping technique in 1980. The growing demand for prototyping has significantly reduced the price of 3D printing over the years. Additionally, the innovative products that will be used as prototypes are expected to significantly reduce the price of 3D printing. Therefore, 3D printing is expected to significantly impact the industry in the future, especially regarding the way manufacturers conduct their business.







The establishment of 3D printing within the manufacturing industry has resulted in high growth for service providers, 3D printing engineering and consulting services, and 3D printing materials.Currently, the primary markets for 3D printing include automobile parts, industrial, machinery, and heavy-duty machinery.







The secondary markets for 3D printing include tools, molds, and casting patterns.There is an enormous amount of integration that is taking place by a number of industries at the prototyping stage of production.







Hence, it is anticipated that 3D printing is soon going to dominate the manufacturing industry across the globe for 3D printing functional parts, fit and finish components, and the molds and tooling segment when it comes to heavy-duty machinery.One of the chief areas where 3D printing has a good chance to prosper is the mass production of industrial parts.







The rapid speed of 3D printing technology as compared to that of the conventional manufacturing process and the flexibility offered by the technology makes it a boon to achieve growing opportunities in many fields of application.







Plastics, whether in filament or powdered form, are one of the main material types used in 3D printing.Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) are the most commonly used plastics in the 3D printing market.







The demand for ABS and PLA type of 3D printing materials has grown aggressively owing to the growing awareness of the benefits of 3D printing to manufacture objects using varied plastic materials.This is expected to continue in the forecast period.







As the 3D printing market matures, developers are looking forward to explore plastic chemistries that have better printing properties as compared to the traditional versions.







In terms of value, the global 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023. This growth is attributed to the reliable properties of 3D printing plastics, their cost effectiveness as compared to that of the metals, growing end use industries, increasing application areas, and emerging economy which have all led to the surging demand for 3D printing plastics. The widespread acceptance of plastic materials in healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, fashion and aesthetics, aerospace and defense, and education applications, among others, is due to their reliability, cost effectiveness and huge investment by government and federal agencies. Additionally, the growing awareness of plastic materials in the emerging economies such as India, Singapore, and various other countries of APAC have propelled the growth of the global 3D printing plastics market.







In 2017, the healthcare industry dominated the global 3D printing plastics market. Owing to the ability of personalized medical solutions, print implants, prosthetics, devices for tissue engineering, and many other medical solutions, the use of 3D printing plastics in the healthcare sector is expected to grow during the forecast period.







Plastics can be used in powder as well as in the filament form.Powder form plastic is used for Selective Laser Sintering process (SLS) and the filament form is used for Fused Filament Fabrication Process (also known as Fused Deposition Molding).







Plastic-based 3D filaments occupied the largest market share globally in 2017.These are generally thermoplastics which are heated and extruded from the extruder nozzle, thereby creating a low-cost 3D printed object or model.







There are various types of plastic-based filaments used in 3D printing.These include Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Poly Vinyl Alcohol (PVA), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), Poly Carbonates (PC), and others.







The most commonly used plastic-based filaments are PLA, ABS, PVA, and PC. Due to the ease of availability, high tensile impact and flexural strength, and cost-effective option, plastic-based filaments are used widely in applications requiring rapid prototyping to create low-cost models. ABS is the most commonly used thermoplastic used in FDM machines, if measured by annual consumption.







In terms of volume, North America dominated the global 3D printing plastic market in 2017. The highest revenue generating country in North America was the U.S., followed by Canada. Industrial advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and development of 3D printing-based products are some of the major drivers that are propelling the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, with the decreasing prices of printers as well as technological advancements pertaining to the printers, the market for the 3D printing plastics is expected to grow at an extremely high rate. Major manufacturing companies, aerospace and defense industries, and few healthcare companies located in the U.S have already started using 3D printing in a wide range of applications using various types of plastic-based material. The increasing demand for 3D printing technology in various end users such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and defense, among others, have led to wider acceptance of 3D printing technology in product manufacturing and mass customization. This has led to significant rise in the demand for 3D printing plastics in the region. Additionally, concerted efforts by both the government and manufacturing sector have played a pivotal role in making this region the frontrunner in the field of 3D printing plastics.







