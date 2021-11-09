Global 3D TSV Devices Market Report 2021-2026 - COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Nov 09, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D TSV Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period.
Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global 3D TSV Devices market.
Three-Dimensional (3D) Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology is steadily gaining image as the highly-advanced semiconductor packaging model that dramatically improves chip performance and functionality.
A breakthrough System-in-Package (SiP) model, 3D TSV basically focuses on making interconnects to stack multiple dies, by drilling via-holes that are later filled with conductive material such as copper, to fabricate integrated chips (ICs) with high-level performance and space efficiency attributes.
Driven by growing demand from global electronics manufacturers for innovative, high-performance chip architectures and designs in advanced packaging with superior performance, power consumption, and form factor features, 3D TSV technology has made robust progress within the global semiconductor sector.
While the trends in the global electronics sector continue to put focus on advanced wafer packaging technologies such as 3D TSV technology, factors such as expanding Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, stupendous increase in communications services providers (CSPs) operations, intensified activity in corporate data centers, and growing proliferation of cloud computing services are placing laser focus on 3D TSV.
Over the past few years, the global electronics sector has been witnessing progressive advancements in all the core segments including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, medical electronics, and defense electronics among others.
Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is spearheading growth in the global 3D TSV market, led by countries such as China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia that are key centers for the production of consumer electronics and automobiles. The growing demand for silicon wafers in the production of smartphones and the implementation of 5G technology, are particularly fueling market growth in the region.
In 2019, collective laser-assisted bonding process for 3D TSV integration using nonconductive paste (NCP) was developed in South Korea. This allows the simultaneous stacking of many TSV dies to enhance productivity, while keeping the solder joints reliable using LAB (laser-assisted bonding) technology.
Growth of the Asian 3D TSV market is also being fostered by the rising adoption of new memory technology and the presence of key market players in the region. In Europe and North America, increasing R&D activities related to 3D IC design is aiding market growth. The rising 3D packaging with the use of TSV technology in the semiconductor sector is being fueled by the requirement to enhance performance and lower time delays.
Also, the growing use of TSV technology for functional integration along with wafer fabrication and assembly in the semiconductor sector is spurring market growth. Europe is at the forefront in terms of 3D TSV technology, given the presence of various R&D companies. In Latin America, the 3D TSV market is gaining from the rising demand for various electronic products. In the region, Brazil is a main market for cell phones, computers and other consumer electronics.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- A Prelude to 3D TVS
- Comparison of 3D TSV with Other 3D IC Integration Technologies: A Snapshot
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Foundries Stay Ahead in 3D TSV Device Manufacturing
- IDMs Include 3D TSV Technology in their Wafer Processing Units
- OSAT Companies Vie for Place in 3D TSV Landscape
- Advantages & Limitations for Foundries, IDMs, and OSATs Operating in 3D TSV Landscape: A Snapshot
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
- Amkor Technology, Inc.
- ASE Technology Holding, Co., Ltd.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Pure Storage, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)
- United Microelectronics Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology
- Smartphones
- Tablet PCs
- Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case
- Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand
- Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market
- IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
- AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage Adoption of 3D TSV Devices
- Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
- Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review
- 3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector
- A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions
- Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO
- Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion
- Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities
- 3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors Vertical
- Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment
- Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV
- 3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging
- 3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment
- DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation
- System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance Performance of 3D IC Devices
- Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment Market Demand
- Issues
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)
- An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices
- Benefits of 3D TSV Devices
- Historical Timeline
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjfkkj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article