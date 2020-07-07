Global 3D TVs Industry
Jul 07, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020
Global 3D TVs Market to Reach US$627.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D TVs estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$627.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% over the period 2020-2027.Active 3D TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.6% CAGR to reach US$450.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive 3D TV segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global 3D TVs market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D TVs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$165 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.4% and 27% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$165 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Canon, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony India Pvt., Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
