Global 3D TVs Industry

Global 3D TVs Market to Reach US$627.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D TVs estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$627.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% over the period 2020-2027.Active 3D TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.6% CAGR to reach US$450.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive 3D TV segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global 3D TVs market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The 3D TVs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$165 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.4% and 27% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$165 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D TVs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: 3D TVs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: 3D TVs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Active 3D TV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Active 3D TV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Passive 3D TV (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Passive 3D TV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Household (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Household (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US 3D TVs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: United States 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: United States 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: 3D TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 17: Canadian 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Canadian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D TVs in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Chinese 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Chinese Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chinese 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European 3D TVs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European 3D TVs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 28: European 3D TVs Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 29: European 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 30: European 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 31: European 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: European 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: 3D TVs Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: French 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS

2027



Table 35: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: French 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: 3D TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS

2027



Table 39: 3D TVs Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italian 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Italian 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Italian Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Italian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: United Kingdom 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D

TVs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: 3D TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Spanish 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Spanish 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Russian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 55: Russian 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: 3D TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 65: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: 3D TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 69: 3D TVs Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 70: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 71: Indian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: 3D TVs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 73: Indian 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Indian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 75: 3D TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 76: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: 3D TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 78: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for 3D TVs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 83: Latin American 3D TVs Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 84: Latin American 3D TVs Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 85: Latin American 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Latin American 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Latin American Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Latin American 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 89: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 90: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Argentinean 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 93: 3D TVs Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Brazilian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 95: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 96: Brazilian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 97: 3D TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Mexican 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 99: 3D TVs Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 100: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 102: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 105: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 106: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 107: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 108: 3D TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 109: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 111: Iranian Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Iranian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 113: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D TVs in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 114: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 115: Israeli 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Israeli 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 117: Israeli 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 118: Israeli 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 119: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 121: Saudi Arabian Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 123: 3D TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 124: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 125: 3D TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 126: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 127: 3D TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Rest of Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 129: 3D TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 130: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 131: African 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 132: African 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020

VS 2027



Table 133: African 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 32

