Global 3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing Applications and Supply Chains Report 2020 with Focus on Taiwan
Dec 08, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing: Applications and Supply Chains " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry 4.0 trends have pushed many automated manufacturing systems and equipment to move forward.
Among them, the development of 3D vision sensing has attracted the most attention. Designed for increasingly sophisticated human-machine collaboration scenarios, 3D vision sensing simulates human eyes using optical technology to identify different objects in complicated environments.
The combination of AI and 3D vision sensors endows machines with the ability to think and make judgments like a human brain and then make decisions based on the situation. This report analyzes the development of 3D vision sensing in recent years; looks into manufacturers' application needs and their supply chains, and examines the future trends of 3D vision sensing.
List of Topics
- Development of 3G vision technology, toughing on three major 3D vision sensing technologies: stereo vision, structured light, and time of flight
- 3D vision in manufacturing, touching on its importance, needs, and applications for 3D vision sensors in the areas of driverless transport systems, random bin picking, and quality control in production lines
- 3D vision sensing supply chain, comprising of suppliers of key components such as infrared receiver module, VCSEL components, image processing ICs, optical lens, and CMOS; suppliers of modules, software solutions, and application equipment such as automated vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, robotic arms, and inspection equipment, are included
Key Topics Covered:
1. Current Status of 3D Vision Technology
1.1 Definition of 3D Vision Sensing
1.2 Major 3D Vision Sensing by Technology
1.2.1 Stereo Vision
1.2.2 Structured Light
1.2.3 Time of Flight
1.3 Importance of 3D Vision Sensing to the Manufacturing Industry
2. Manufacturers' Application Needs for 3D Vision Sensors
2.1 Comparison of 2D and 3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing Applications
2.2 Combines AI to Endow 3D Vision Sensing with Learning Abilities for More Benefits
3. Manufacturing Applications of Smart 3D Vision Sensing
3.1 Driverless Transport Systems
3.2 Random Bin Picking
3.3 Quality Control in Production Lines
4. 3D Vision Sensing Supply Chain
4.1 Deployment of Major International Players
4.2 Taiwanese Vendors' Development Focuses
5. Author's Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- ADLink
- Advantech
- Aethon
- AMS
- Asia Optical
- Aubo
- AutoGuide
- AWSC
- Banner Engineering
- Basler
- Bastian
- BenQ Guru
- Camtek
- Chiaro Technologies
- Chipbond
- Chroma
- Cogex
- Compal
- Covariant
- Daifuku
- Datalogic
- DataRobot
- Delta
- Dematic
- Denso
- Doosan
- Elettric80
- Elite Advanced Laser
- EnShape
- Epson
- Etron Technology
- Fanuc
- Fetch
- Foxconn
- Genius Electronic Optical
- GPM
- Green Fast
- GVI Ventures
- Himax Technologies
- HLJ Technology
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Huawei
- Intel
- ITRI
- Kawasaki
- Kenmec
- Keyence
- Kinko Optical
- Kneron
- KohYoung
- KUKA
- Largan
- LIPS Corp.
- LMI Technologies
- Lucid
- Lumentum
- Mecademic
- Micro-Epsilon
- MiR
- Mirle Automation
- Mitsubishi
- Movidius
- Muratec
- MVTec
- Nachi
- National Instrument
- Newmax
- NUB3D
- OmnVision
- Omron
- Onto Innovation
- Orbotech
- OTC
- Pixart
- Qisda
- Real Sense
- Rockwell Automation
- Rudolph Technologies
- Saki
- Schaefer
- Schneider
- Screen
- Sharp
- SICK
- Siemens
- Solomon
- Sony
- SSI
- ST Engineering
- Staubli
- STMicroelectronics
- Sunny Optical
- Swisslog
- System Logistics
- Techman Robot
- TECO
- Teledyne
- Teradyne
- TIRC
- Tong Hsing Electronics
- Topcon
- Toshiba
- TrueLight
- TSMC
- Universal Robots
- Vanderlande
- Vicarious
- ViDi
- Viewworks
- Visionatics
- Win Semiconductor
- Xintec
- Yamaha
- Yaskawa
- Zeiss
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7gdu1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets