Global $4.15 Billion Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to 2028: Rising Demand for Optimized and Space Efficient Storage Systems

The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End Users, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated storage and retrieval system market was valued at US$ 2,417.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,151.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The development of the e-commerce industry goes together with the prosperity of the automated storage industry. Inventory sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses. To reduce the time for sorting and stocking of these products, automated storage and retrieval system seems to be one of the best tools. The purchasing pattern of consumers is moving toward online shopping. For instance, more than 60% of the population in the US is engaged in online shopping.

Further, customers expect faster delivery time, owing to which e-commerce players are adopting automation in their processes. The fluctuations in demand for stock-keeping units (SKUs) create complexities in picking operations, which in turn, slows down the fulfilment process. The e-commerce demand is highly varying, owing to which the forward pick areas must be continuously adjusted to support the fluctuation in the demand for items.

Along with managing SKU demand fluctuations, an automated storage and retrieval system also advances the fulfilment process, thus allowing e-commerce as well as omnichannel retailers to adhere better to service level agreements by fulfilling order delivery commitments.



Major players operating in the global automated storage and retrieval system market include Bastian Solutions Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; KION GROUP AG; Kardex Group; Knapp AG; Mecalux, S.A.; SSI Schaefer Group; Swisslog Holding AG; System Logistics Spa; and Vanderlande Industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Optimized and Space Efficient Storage Systems

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Efficient in Supply Chain across industries

5.1.3 Systematic Management of Redundant Warehouse Processes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investment

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the E-commerce Industry

5.3.2 Growth in demand for Cold Chain ASRS

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Robotics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Revenue Breakdown, By Type, 2021 & 2028

7.3 Unit Load ASRS

7.4 Mini Load ASRS

7.5 Vertical Lift Module

7.6 Vertical Carousels

7.7 Horizontal Carousels

7.8 AutoStore



8. Automated Storage and retrieval system Market Analysis - By End-use Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Breakdown, By End-use Industry, 2021 & 2028

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.6 E-Commerce

8.7 Chemicals

8.8 Aerospace

8.9 Retail

8.10 Pharmaceuticals



9. Automated Storage and retrieval system Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market



11. Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics SPA

Bastian Solutions

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderland Industries

Autocrib Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4p0km

