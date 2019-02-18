Global $4.25 Bn Workforce Management Software Market to 2026 - Vendors May Focus on Integrating Analytics in Their Offerings

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Workforce Management Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workforce management software market was valued at US$ 4.25 Bn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product & Market Insights

Workforce management solutions aid business organizations to maintain and track workforce so as to help organization achieve desired productivity. The complexities involved in today's business operations and increasing demands on managers have made use of software tools critical for scheduling, forecasting, staffing, and managing other business operations effectively. Regardless of the industry vertical, size of business organization, or the technology deployed by the business, workforce management software solutions have become imperative tools for increasing revenues and attaining a return on customer service investments.

The role of management solutions, especially in the Human Resource domain is witnessing a paradigm shift from administrative to analytics wherein the major focus is on data gathering and analysis. With further advancements in technology, integration of Big Data and mobility into conventional management solutions will likely define course of the market growth in the coming years.

One of the prominent factor driving the global workforce management software market is the continual penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology across business organizations. IoT has become one of the mainstream technologies in several business enterprises, used to connect all smart devices over an integrated network, and thereby control and monitor connected processes in real-time. Thus, IoT integration has simplified the task of maintaining and tracking workforce which was earlier carried out manually or through spreadsheets, leading to discrepancy of data in majority of cases. Thus, growing preference for digital solutions to transform existing business processes to connected ones bodes well for the market growth.

Key companies profiled in the research study include SAP SE, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Workforce Software Group Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Active Operations Management International LLP, SISQUAL, Nice Systems Inc., and Infor among others.

The global workforce management software market is fragmented and technology driven. In order to differentiate from competitors, vendors may focus on integrating analytics in their offerings, thereby striving to gain early movers advantage, especially in emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Workforce Management Software Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Workforce Management Software Market, by Mode of Deployment, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Workforce Management Software Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Workforce Management Software Market, by Functionality, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Workforce Management Software Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

3. Global Workforce Management Software Market Analysis

3.1. Global Workforce Management Software Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Workforce Management Software Market Value, by Mode of Deployment , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Workforce Management Software Market Value, by Mode of Deployment, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.2. On-premise

4.3. Cloud-based

5. Global Workforce Management Software Market Value, by End-use Vertical , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Workforce Management Software Market Value, by End-use, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.2. BFSI

5.3. Retail

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Automotive

5.6. Industrial Manufacturing

5.7. Government

5.8. Others (Education, etc.)

6. Global Workforce Management Software Market Value, by Functionality, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. Workforce Management Software Market Value, by Functionality, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

6.2. Workforce Forecast & Scheduling

6.3. Time & Attendance Management

6.4. Absence Management

6.5. Workforce Analytics

6.6. Others (Fatigue Management, Task Management, etc.)

7. North America Workforce Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8. Europe Workforce Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9. Asia Pacific Workforce Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10. Rest of World Workforce Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. SAP SE

11.2. Kronos Incorporated

11.3. Oracle Corporation

11.4. Workforce Software Group Inc.

11.5. Reflexis Systems Inc.

11.6. Active Operations Management International LLP

11.7. SISQUAL

11.8. Nice Systems Inc.

11.9. Infor

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4t3pj/global_4_25_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

