Global $4.34 Billion Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Markets to 2028 with Profiles of Dyson, iRobot, Samsung, Miele & Koninklijke Philips Among Others

Concept of Home Automation to Drive Demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Worldwide

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market was valued at US$ 4.34 Bn in 2019 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Floor cleaning is one of the major maintenance tasks across verticals, be it residential, commercial, or industrial. Rising demand for automated cleaning equipment can be majorly credited to the growing concept of smart homes and awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and cleanliness at homes and workplaces.

Changing socioeconomic factors like increased female employment and their inclination towards technical jobs has led to the scarce availability of workforce for household chores. This, coupled with the busy lifestyle of people in urban areas is driving demand for automated cleaning equipment, especially in the residential segment.

Demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Swell at Commercial Establishments

In 2019, the residential segment was the largest value contributor to the global robotic vacuum cleaners market. Improving the standard of living coupled with the ever-rising population and consequent increase in the number of residential units, especially in the emerging economies like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is expected to drive demand for robotic vacuum cleaners in the residential segment. In addition, a growing preference for wooden floorings at home is expected to drive the growth of robotic vacuum cleaners that can vacuum and mop together.

On the other hand, the industrial segment is expected to witness regulated growth over the forecast period 2020 -2028. The commercial segment covers robotic vacuum cleaners used in restaurants, hotels, commercial complexes, business buildings, and schools among others. The economic development resulting in the growth of commercial real estate is expected to drive demand for new robotic vacuum cleaners in the commercial segment.

Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Strong Growth

In 2019, Europe was the largest robotic vacuum cleaners market in terms of both unit shipments and revenue. Overall, higher acceptance of technological innovations boosts demand for innovative equipment in the region. Other factors assisting market growth in the region include public awareness regarding cleanliness and an increasing number of research activities dedicated to developing novel and advanced automated cleaning systems. On the other hand, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, especially India and China are expected to exhibit strong growth, especially towards the latter half of the forecast period.

The evolving habits of consumers coupled with the proportionate potential for smart appliances are expected to spur market growth in the Asia Pacific. In addition, proliferating Internet retailing and intense competition among manufacturers in the region have lowered the unit prices of robotic vacuum cleaners, thereby improving their adoption among price-sensitive customers in the region.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include iRobot Corporation, Dyson Ltd., ILIFE Robotics Technology, Neato Robotics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics, Yujin Robots Co., Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Metapo, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Hayward Industries Inc., and Sharp Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Snapshot

3. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Analysis

3.1. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography, 2019

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.6.2. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Value, By Product Type , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Value, By Product Type, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

4.2. Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaners

4.3. Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners

5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Value, By End-use Application , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Value, By End-use, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Industrial

6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

6.2. Direct Retail

6.3. Internet Retail

7. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10. Rest of World Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (RVC) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Dyson Ltd.

11.2. iRobot Corporation

11.3. ILIFE Robotics Technology

11.4. Neato Robotics

11.5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.6. Ecovacs Robotics

11.7. Hayward Industries Inc.

11.8. Sharp Corporation

11.9. Panasonic Corporation

11.10. Pentair

11.11. Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

11.12. Metapo, Inc.

11.13. Miele & Cie. KG

11.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V

11.15. Maytronics Ltd.

