Global $4.8 Billion Electric Toothbrush Market to 2030

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report: By Bristle, Head Movement, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric toothbrush market generated a revenue of $2.7 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030 and reach a valuation of $4.8 billion by 2030

The key factors driving the progress of the market are the growing public awareness about the various benefits of electric toothbrushes and unhealthy dietary habits of people around the world.



Some of the most highly prevalent unhealthy eating habits are the consumption of sugar-rich foods, tobacco, and alcohol. These consumption habits have detrimental effects on the oral hygiene of a person. Moreover, these habits are pushing up the requirement for smart toothbrushes, which is, in turn, fueling the sales of electric toothbrushes. For example, as per the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019, the worldwide incidence of diabetes in people in the age group- 20-79 years was nearly 463 million.



The main factor fueling the boom of the electric toothbrush market in the APAC region is the growing popularity of online shopping in the region. This is causing a sharp surge in the availability of electric toothbrushes, especially in the emerging economies. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce industry in India is exhibiting an upward growth and is predicted to surpass the U.S. market and become the world's second largest industry by 2034.



Hence, it can be said with confidence that the market would demonstrate huge expansion across the world in the coming years, primarily because of the growing incidence of dental health problems, the increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary foods, and the rising popularity of technologically advanced devices.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Bristle

4.1.1.1 Soft

4.1.1.2 Nanometer

4.1.2 By Head Movement

4.1.2.1 Sonic/side-by-side

4.1.2.2 Rotation/oscillation

4.1.3 By Product Type

4.1.3.1 Rechargeable

4.1.3.2 Battery

4.1.4 By Distribution Channel

4.1.4.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

4.1.4.2 Pharmacies/drug stores

4.1.4.3 Online platforms

4.1.4.4 Others

4.1.5 By End User

4.1.5.1 Adults

4.1.5.2 Children

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Integration of latest technologies in electric toothbrushes

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing awareness related to benefits of using electric toothbrushes

4.2.2.2 Unhealthy dietary habits

4.2.2.3 Rising number of oral hygiene initiatives

4.2.2.4 Rising in geriatric population

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of electric toothbrushes

4.2.3.2 Environmental concerns regarding disposal of electric toothbrushes

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Introduction of optical sensors in electric toothbrushes

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Bristle

5.2 By Head Movement

5.3 By Product Type

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By End User

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Bristle

6.2 By Head Movement

6.3 By Product Type

6.4 By Distribution Channel

6.5 By End User

6.6 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Product Offerings of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.2 Product Launches

11.3.3 Partnerships

11.4 List of Players and Their Offerings



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

FOREO AB

Procter & Gamble Company

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Water Pik Inc.

Dr. Fresh LLC

Pierre Fabre S.A .

. Quip NYC Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Xiaomi Inc.

