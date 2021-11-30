Global $4.8 Billion Ostomy Care and Accessories Markets to 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Bladder and Colorectal Cancer Coupled with the Rise in the Geriatric Population are Key Contributors to Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bags, Accessories), by Application (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), by End-use (Home Care Settings, Hospitals), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ostomy care and accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing prevalence of bladder and colorectal cancer coupled with the rise in the geriatric population is a key contributor to market growth.



The high prevalence of colorectal cancer and urinary bladder cancer has increased the demand for ostomy care products globally. For instance, as per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., in 2021, around 149,500 people are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and approximately 52,980 people are expected to die due to colorectal cancer. This is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



However, the COVID-19 crisis has been negatively impacted the market. Most projects related to the surgical procedure in South Korea, China, the U.S., and Germany got postponed due to an outbreak of a pandemic. The companies are facing short-term operational issues owing to supply chain constraints (restrictions at international borders). Thus, affecting the market growth in the short term.



The presence of various e-commerce sites offering products related to the surgical procedure might drive the sales of products. Amazon, Stomabags, and Express Medical Supply Inc. are some of the notable e-commerce sites which offer significant discounts, warranty, and prompt customer service on various products and accessories.



Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the ostomy bags segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 85.0% owing to increasing cases of urological ailments, such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease, chronic kidney disease, and bladder control problems. The segment is further sub-segmented into one-piece and two-piece bags

On the basis of application, the colostomy segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.8% due to the increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of colorectal cancer

Based on end-use, the home care settings segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.4%, owing to an increase in demand for ostomy care products in the home care and patient-centric healthcare services

Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47.2% in 2020 owing to the high incidence rate of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in this region and increasing incidence of urological diseases

Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Increase In Initiatives To Raise Ostomy Awareness

Technological Advancements

Rise In Geriatric Population And Increase In The Risk Of Colorectal Cancer

Market Restraints Analysis

Risk Of Skin Irritation And Infections

Industry Challenges

Increase In Threat Of Substitutes

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Ancillary Market Outlook

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Product Pipeline Analysis, By Stage

User Perspective Analysis

Consumer Behavior Analysis

Market Influencer Analysis

List of Key End Users

Regulatory Framework



Ostomy Care And Accessories: Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Pestle Analysis

Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

New Product Launch

Acquisition

Expansion

Partnerships

Marketing & Promotions

Market Entry Strategies

