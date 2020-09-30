Global $4.8 Billion Super Abrasives Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026
Sep 30, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super Abrasives Market, by Product (Cubic Boron Nitride, Polycrystalline, CVD Diamonds, Nano Diamonds), by Application (Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Oil and Gas & Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Super Abrasives Market size is estimated at around $ 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $ 4.8 billion by 2025
Major factors responsible for the growth of the Global Super Abrasives Market include growing awareness regarding adoption of high-end technologies and their benefits coupled with the continuing growth of the automotive industry.
In addition to this, the product is widely popular due to its peculiar properties such as entrenched lifecycle, high scale hardness and superlative performance, which is anticipated to spur the Global Super Abrasives Market growth during the forecast period. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of super abrasives market across the globe in the years to come are high cost of production along with product price volatility due to the fluctuating raw material costs.
The Global Super Abrasives Market is segmented based on product, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into aerospace, medical, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and others. Among them, the automotive industry dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to hold its position over the forecast period as well.
Moreover, the electrical and electronics industry is expected to witness high growth over the coming years on account of extensive utilization of super abrasives in the manufacturing of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). However, outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in bearish growth of the industry in 2020.
Major players operating in the Global Super Abrasives Market are Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc, Gnter Wendt GmbH Radiac Abrasives, Inc, Noritake Co. Limited, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd, 3M Company, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd and Others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Super Abrasives Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Cubic Boron Nitride, Polycrystalline, CVD Diamonds, Nano Diamonds)
5.2.2. By Application (Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Oil and Gas, Others)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
6. Europe Super Abrasives Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)
6.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific Super Abrasives Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. North America Super Abrasives Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. Middle East and Africa Super Abrasives Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
9.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10. South America Super Abrasives Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc
13.2.2. Gnter Wendt GmbH
13.2.3. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd
13.2.4. 3M Company
13.2.5. Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co., Ltd
13.2.6. Noritake Co. Ltd.
13.2.7. Carborundum Universal Ltd
13.2.8. Radiac Abrasive Company
13.2.9. Mirka Ltd
13.2.10. Vereingte Schmirgel-und Maschinen-Fabriken AG
14. Strategic Recommendations
