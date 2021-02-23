Global $4.89 Billion Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Markets to 2027 Featuring Indra, L3Harris, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales, and FLYHT
Feb 23, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies Drive the Growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worth $3.58 billion in 2019, revenue is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% (however, revenue trajectory will vary by segment).
This research service on the commercial ATM market encompasses communication, navigation, surveillance, automation, and simulation systems. The study covers the global market and provides an 8-year forecast. Market forecast is based on the rate at which ATM systems are adopted by various airport tiers and area control centers (ACCs).
After the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global commercial air traffic management (ATM) market will witness growth due to the rising adoption of automation and digital technologies, including remote towers, predictive technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI). The growing pressure to handle heavy air traffic is driving air navigation service providers' (ANSP) spending on the overall modernization of ATM infrastructure.
Research Scope
The study also examines the following areas:
- Market trends
- Growth opportunities for ATM suppliers
- Segment and revenue stream analysis
- ATM-related segment analysis (UTM and flying cars)
- ATM supply chain (distribution channels and supply chain trends)
- Competitive landscape
- Current innovation and future ATM concepts
In addition, the research service presents the strategies of incumbents, growth drivers and restraints, and industry challenges (including the effect of both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM) on the ATM market). The study discusses the impact of emerging ATM markets such as China and Russia and analyzes evolving opportunities and threats for incumbents. It provides the market share of key participants, including Indra, L3Harris, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales, and FLYHT.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?
- What major trends will reshape the ATM supply chain? How will the structure of the market change over the next decade?
- Where is innovation coming from in the ATM segments? Which of the sub-segments are poised for growth?
- What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators?
- What technological initiatives are being prioritized and undertaken? What are the evolving opportunities and new revenue streams for incumbents?
- What is the effect of emerging markets (Asia-Pacific, Africa) on the ATM supply chain?
- What is the effect of UAV and UAM on the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary, Global Commercial ATM Market
Executive Summary - Overview
Executive Summary - Trends
3. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GDP Growth
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Quarterly GDP Growth of Key Regions and Countries
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Commercial ATM Market
Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market - Scope of Analysis
Global Commercial ATM Market - Segmentation
Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Competitors
Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Growth Metrics
Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Drivers
Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis
Global Commercial ATM Market - Competitive Environment
Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share
Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Communication Systems Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation Systems Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surveillance Systems Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automation Systems Segment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Simulation Systems Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Commercial ATM Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Communication Capabilities between ATM and Aircraft Flight Deck, 2027
Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Air Traffic Management, 2020
11. Conclusions, Global Commercial ATM Market
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd8i6q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article