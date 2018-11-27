Global $4 Billion DC-DC Converter Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global DC-DC Converter Market By Type (Isolated Vs. Non-Isolated), By Converter Type (Buck Converter, Boost Converter, Buck-Boost Converter & Others), By Power Output, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global DC-DC converter market is forecast to reach nearly $ 4 billion by 2023

DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that are extensively used for diverse applications in communications, computing, healthcare, instrumentation and industrial equipment sectors.

Growing technological advancements, increasing incorporation of power conversion components in electronic devices and rising non-uniformity of power distribution are the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, DC-DC converters are expected to witness rising demand from IT storage & networking, transport and telecommunication sectors during the forecast period, globally.

Global DC-DC Converter Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of DC-DC converter market globally:

DC-DC Converter Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Isolated Vs. Non-Isolated), By Converter Type (Buck Converter, Boost Converter, Buck-Boost Converter & Others), By Power Output, By Application, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in the global DC-DC converter market include



ABB Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Diodes Incorporated

Fujitsu

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level: Product Quality

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: Availability

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level: After Sales Service



5. Global DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Isolated, Non-Isolated)

5.2.2. By Converter Type (Buck Converter, Boost Converter, Buck-Boost Converter, Others)

5.2.3. By Power Output (Up to 50 W, 51-250 W, 251-1000 W, Above 1000 W)

5.2.4. By Application (IT- Storage & Network, Industrial, Tele-Communication, Defense, Transport, Electronics, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Power Output

5.3.3. By Application

5.3.4. By Region



6. Asia-Pacific DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Power Output

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country



7. Europe DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Power Output

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country



8. North America DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Power Output

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country



9. South America DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Power Output

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country



10. Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Power Output

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Price Point Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Matrix

14.2. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v89x5h/global_4_billion?w=5





