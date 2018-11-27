Global $4 Billion DC-DC Converter Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023
The "Global DC-DC Converter Market By Type (Isolated Vs. Non-Isolated), By Converter Type (Buck Converter, Boost Converter, Buck-Boost Converter & Others), By Power Output, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DC-DC converter market is forecast to reach nearly $ 4 billion by 2023
DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that are extensively used for diverse applications in communications, computing, healthcare, instrumentation and industrial equipment sectors.
Growing technological advancements, increasing incorporation of power conversion components in electronic devices and rising non-uniformity of power distribution are the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Moreover, DC-DC converters are expected to witness rising demand from IT storage & networking, transport and telecommunication sectors during the forecast period, globally.
Global DC-DC Converter Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of DC-DC converter market globally:
- DC-DC Converter Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Isolated Vs. Non-Isolated), By Converter Type (Buck Converter, Boost Converter, Buck-Boost Converter & Others), By Power Output, By Application, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in the global DC-DC converter market include
- ABB Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Diodes Incorporated
- Fujitsu
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
