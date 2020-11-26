Global $410 Million Flexible Battery Market to 2027 by Components, Capacity, Voltage, Chargeability, Materials, Technology, Applications & Competitive Landscape
Nov 26, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Flexible Battery market accounted for $79.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $410.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for flexible batteries for use in wearables and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial investments for developing flexible batteries and lack of standardization for development of flexible batteries are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of wireless sensors equipped with flexible batteries may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Flexible batteries are both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible, unlike traditional rigid ones. They can maintain their characteristic shape even against continual bending or twisting. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics.
Based on technology, the thin-film li-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Battery Market include Apple Inc, Blue Spark Technologies Inc, Brightvolt Inc, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, NEC Energy Solutions Inc, Panasonic Corp, Paper Battery Co Inc, Rocket Electric Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V and Ultralife Corp.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Components Covered:
- Substrates
- Electrolytes
- Electrodes
Capacities Covered:
- Below 10 mAh
- Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh
- Above 100 mAh
Voltages Covered:
- Below 1.5V
- Between 1.5V and 3V
- Above 3V
Chargeability's Covered:
- Non-Rechargeable/ Single-Use Battery
- Rechargeable
Materials Covered:
- Lithium Ion
- Lithium Polymer
- Zinc
- Ionically Conductive Materials
- Electrically Conductive Materials
Technologies Covered:
- Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries
- Aluminum Battery
- Curved Battery
- Flexible Lithium Ion Batteries
- Flexible Lithium Polymer
- Flexible Solar Batteries
- Flexible Zinc-Carbon Batteries
- Laminar Fuel Cells
- Lithium Polymer Batteries
- Micro Batteries
- Paper Battery
- Printed Batteries
- Solid State Batteries
- Thin Flexible Supercapacitor
- Thin-Film li-ion Battery
- Ultra-Thin Flexible Battery
Applications Covered:
- Energy Harvesting
- Entertainment
- Packaging
- Portable Electronics & Connected Devices
- Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Smart Cards (E-Cards)
- Smart Lables
- Transport and Logistics
- Wireless Sensors/ Communication/ Networks
- Healthcare
- Military
- Consumer Electronics
- Other Applications
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc
- Blue Spark Technologies Inc
- Brightvolt Inc
- Enfucell Oy Ltd
- Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd
- LG Chem Ltd
- NEC Energy Solutions Inc
- Panasonic Corp
- Paper Battery Co Inc
- Rocket Electric Co Ltd
- Samsung SDI Co Ltd
- ST Microelectronics N.V
- Ultralife Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv1lfd
