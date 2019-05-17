Global $42.39 Bn Dermatological Drug Market 2019-2024 by Indication, Route of Administration, End User, & Geography

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatological Drug Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatological drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach US$42.399 billion by 2024, from US$30.742 billion in 2018.

The demand for dermatological drugs is rising due to growing skin diseases, rising disposable and out-of-pocket incomes and growing awareness regarding skin health. Common medications for skin indications include antibacterial, anthralin, antifungals, retinoids etc.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are AbbVie Inc., Curatio Healthcare, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Glenmark and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Dermatological Drug Market by Indication

5.1. Psoriasis

5.2. Acne

5.3. Dermatitis

5.4. Others

6. Route of Administration

6.1. Topical

6.2. Oral

6.3. Parenteral

7. End User

7.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2. Cosmetic Centers

7.3. Others

8 Global Dermatological Drug Market by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 USA

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.1. South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.2. Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Others

8.3. Middle East and Africa

8.3.1. Saudi Arabia

8.3.2. Israel

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Abbvie Inc.

10.2. Curatio Healthcare

10.3. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

10.4. Glenmark

10.5. Novabay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.6. Thesan Pharmaceutical Inc.

10.7. Vyome Biosciences

10.8. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

10.9. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.10. Galderma

