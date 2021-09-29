Global $45 Billion Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 45.4 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3%

Increasing funding, investments in research and development, and successful product launches are boosting the market growth.



Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) signify the next great movement of therapeutic innovation and have resulted in the development of promising therapies around the world. Although a few of the early therapies have got marketing approval in the U.S., there are numerous promising therapies in development across the world.



The market of cell and gene therapy has witnessed significant growth over the past few years with pharma firms partnering to create effective and accessible therapies for patients. As reported by PhRMA in 2019, there were 362 cell and gene therapies in clinical development in the U.S. representing a 20% increase from 2018.

In addition, by the end of 2019, there were more than 1,000 cell and gene therapy clinical trials in the process including 452 gene-modified and cell-based immune-oncology, 352 gene therapies, 216 cell therapies, and 46 tissue engineering.



Besides, investment is rolling into companies of various types, ranging from startups to major acquisitions by significant biopharmaceutical companies. In 2019, 19 deals of M&A worth over USD 156 billion were completed.

The largest of these was the acquisition of Celgene and its pipeline of numerous cell therapy assets by Bristol-Myers Squibb for USD 74 billion is expected to boost its participation in oncology treatments. Hence, representing a noteworthy increase since 2015, when M&A activities in these are totaled about USD 4 billion.



