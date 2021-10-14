Global $45 Billion Endoscopy Market Insights & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscopy Market (by Product, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy market is predicted to reach US$45.28 billion in 2025, growing, at a CAGR of 7.50%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, growing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising obese population and increasing elderly population are expected to drive the market growth.

However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient risk, dearth of skilled endoscopists & physicians and high cost of endoscopic procedures. A few notable trends may include upsurge in alcohol consumption, surging incidence of cancer cases, emergence of capsule endoscopy, new endoscopy product launch, advances in endoscopy and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The global endoscopy market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. In terms of product, the global endoscopy market can be categorized into endoscopes, visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasound, insufflator and other. According to application, the endoscopy market can be segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, arthroscopy and others. Whereas, the endoscopy market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end-users.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising burden of cancer, increasing favorable reimbursement scenario in the region, growing obese population, growing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment and increasing research and development activities to improve endoscopy.

However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused an adverse disruption on global economy and society, affecting the rate of endoscopic procedures, which is negatively impacted the growth of the global endoscopy market in 2020.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global endoscopy market segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region.

The major regional markets ( North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

, , Europe Rest of the World) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.), Medtronic PLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Ambu A/S) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Endoscopy During the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.2 Downfall in Therapeutic Device Market

2.3 Decline in Colonoscopies

2.4 Impact on the Practice of Otorhinolaryngology

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Endoscopy Market by Value

3.2 Global Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Endoscopy Market by Product

3.4 Global Endoscopy Market by Application

3.5 Global Endoscopy Market by End-User

3.6 Global Endoscopy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Growing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.3 Rising Obese Population

5.1.4 Increasing Elderly Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption

5.2.2 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.2.3 Emergence of Capsule Endoscopy

5.2.4 New Endoscopy Products Launch

5.2.5 Advances in Endoscopy

5.2.6 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists & Physicians

5.3.3 High Cost of Endoscopic Procedures

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - R&D Comparison

6.1.4 Global Endoscope Market Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global Single Use Endoscope Market Share by Key Players

6.1.6 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Market Share by Company

6.1.7 Global Surgical Endoscopy Market Share by Company

6.2 Japan Market

6.2.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Instruments Market Share by Company

6.2.2 Japan Surgical Endoscopy Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Ambu A/S

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.)

