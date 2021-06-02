Global $45+ Billion Printing Hardware Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Printing Hardware Market: Analysis By Format (A2, A3, A4, Others), Supplies, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Printing Hardware Market was valued at USD 45033.22 Million in the year 2020.

Due to the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets and a shifting approach towards paper consumption driven by sustainability efforts and cost reduction initiatives, printer hardware revenues have declined over the last couple of years. The trend of digitalisation is playing a huge role in the turndown of sales of Printing Hardware. The continued growth of social networking also result in declining volumes of many print products.



A4 Format Printing Hardware segment is expected to hold the major share of Printing Hardware market as A4 is a paper size that is used for a wide range of documents, including magazines, catalogs, letters and forms.



Owing to the transfer of knowledge and expertise, the industrial business lines are benefiting from the lead gained by the retail brands in the field of customer focus. Meanwhile, regional printing market is benefiting from the co-development experience of the High-Performance Solutions business lines. This approach enabled in particular the co-development, with two manufacturers.



Asia Pacific region holds the major Printing Hardware market share with countries such as Japan, India and China, are the major contributors to the regional market. Increase in the use of Printing Hardware in educational sector in the region, especially in India, is the major growth-driving factor.

