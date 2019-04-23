Global $450+ Bn Construction Aggregate Market to 2024 with Profiles of Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials, and CRH

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Aggregate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction aggregate market is expected to reach an estimated $452.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global construction aggregate market looks good with opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential construction industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing urbanization, and rising per capita income.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction aggregate market include increasing adoption of pea gravel and the growing use of recycled stone.

The report forecasts that crushed stone will remain the largest product type over the forecast period due to its high durability. The researcher predicts that sand and gravel will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low price. The growth for the sand and gravel segment will also be driven due to increasing demand in the residential industry.

Within the global construction aggregate market, infrastructure will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development especially in emerging countries and growing government focus on infrastructure projects. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Some of the construction aggregates companies profiled in this report include Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company, and CRH Plc are among the major suppliers of construction aggregates.

Some of the features of Construction Aggregate Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global construction aggregate market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Metric Tons) shipment.

Global construction aggregate market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Metric Tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global construction aggregate market size by end use type, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global construction aggregate market size by end use type, and product in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global construction aggregate market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global construction aggregate market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global construction aggregate market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global construction aggregate market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global construction aggregate market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global construction aggregate market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Aggregate Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Aggregate Market by End Use

3.3.1: Residential

3.3.2: Non-residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and others)

3.3.3: Infrastructure

3.4: Global Construction Aggregate Market by Type

3.4.1: Sand and Gravel

3.4.2: Crushed Stone

3.4.3: Other Aggregates



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Aggregate Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Aggregate Market by End Use

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Aggregate Market by Product Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Aggregate Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Aggregate Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Aggregate Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Heidelberg Cement Group

8.2: Lafarge Holcim

8.3: Martin Marietta

8.4: Vulcan Materials Company

8.5: CRH Plc

8.6: Cemex

8.7: LSR Group



