Global $468.2 Billion Online Ad Spending Market to 2027
Nov 16, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Ad Spending - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Online Ad Spending Market to Reach US$468.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Ad Spending estimated at US$262 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$468.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Online Ad Spending market in the U. S. is estimated at US$75.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$83.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$83.9 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Baidu, Inc.
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google LLC
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Millennial Media LLC
- SINA Corporation
- Sogou
- Twitter, Inc.
- Yahoo!
- Youku
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Online Ad Spending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
- Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 51
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au7n2l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets